CITGO raises more than $700K for MDA at annual golf event

CITGO Petroleum Corp. recently held its 35th annual Corporate Golf Challenge benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Held at the Golf Club of Houston, the event gathered 61 sponsors and raised more than $700,000 for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility.

The CITGO-MDA golf tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas, also set a new fundraising record, raising more than $314,000. During 2021, CITGO Marketers and Retailers raised more than $1 million through Shamrocks Against Dystrophy mobile sales and golf tournaments.

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $255 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's research grants and Care Center network.

