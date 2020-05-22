Chemical industry deemed Essential Critical Infrastructure

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) has confirmed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has identified the U.S. chemical industry and its workers as Essential Critical Infrastructure, an industry sector critical to public health and safety and economic and national security. The agency recognized the chemical manufacturing sector and its employees as having "a special responsibility to maintain your work schedule."

The role of chemistry is particularly important today. Chemicals enable countless products needed to support life-saving medical care, including personal protective gear for front-line health workers; chemical biocides and disinfectants; and plastic products and packaging that help prevent contamination of food, medicine, personal care and medical products.

Developed in collaboration with other federal agencies and the private sector, the agency said its list of "Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers was designed to help state and local officials as they work to protect their communities, while ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health and safety, as well as economic and national security. The list can also inform critical infrastructure community decision-making to determine the sectors, sub-sectors, segments or critical functions that should continue normal operations."

Several states have issued Executive Orders in accordance with the DHS guidance on the chemical sector. The ACC and its member companies are working closely with government officials at all levels to ensure the businesses of chemistry can continue to provide the products that are vital to everyday life. As state and local governments make decisions, ACC fully expects them to rely on this DHS guidance and not place any undue restrictions that would impede chemical production, including the ability of employees to travel to work and the transportation of material to and from chemical facilities.

