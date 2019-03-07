Catalyst bin services provider experiences international growth

FLO-BIN Rentals, established in 1986, has undergone a huge transition in the past five years and changed from a local catalyst bin services provider to an international service provider. The original FLOBIN container designer, FLO-BIN Rentals, has served major refineries and plants in the oil and natural gas industry for decades, with hundreds of years of combined worker experience.

Headquartered in Houston, FLO-BIN Rentals provides intermediate bulk containers to assist chemical and petrochemical manufacturers with temporary catalyst packaging during their maintenance work and catalyst turnarounds.

In 2013, FLO-BIN Rentals President Henk De Zwart came on board and, with the help of the owning investor group, led the company to grow 2-3 times its former size. De Zwart said the company decided on its five-year strategy to expand and grow, all while keeping FLOBIN Rentals' standard of quality customer service and products with a local feel. Initially only available in the U.S., FLO-BIN Rentals expanded its scope of services in 2015 and opened up FLO-BIN Canada with a regional office in Edmonton, Alberta.

In 2018, the company started the groundwork to launch its services in Europe and invested in equipment and human capital to support the region. FLO-BIN is open for business in Europe with a regional office in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

FLO-BINs offer a convenient, safe and economic solution for quickly unloading catalyst from reactor-vessels on-site. Ease of handling and operation offer a quick turnaround on these FLO-BINs and, in effect, the catalyst changeout.

Having an at-the-ready emergency inventory for calls outside the typical 8 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule is just one example of the company's exceptional customer service. FLO-BIN Rentals' staff is available 24/7/365 to take care of your catalyst packaging and logistics requirements.

The expansion of FLO-BIN's footprint offers globally positioned customers the opportunity to leverage the company's international presence and reach but still receive local service as soon as and wherever they need it. Being in the correct geographical location is vital whenever a customer needs catalyst bin services, which is why the recent company growth is so important. Although it is just a small part of the catalyst turnaround, FLO-BIN Rentals remains mission-critical for the success of customers and their projects.

"The investments we make in people, assets and service improvements is our ongoing commitment to deliver excellent customer service to our growing footprint and customer base," said De Zwart.

With the projected ongoing investments for planned expansion and growth, FLOBIN's fleet of UN-approved FLO-BINs will soon exceed 10,000 units. Each FLO-BIN is proudly manufactured in the U.S., meeting the highest industry standards.

Whenever you have a need for catalyst packing services, remember FLO-BIN Rentals, an international catalyst bin service provider with a local presence.

For more information, visit www.flobin.com or call (888) FLO-BINS [356-2467].

