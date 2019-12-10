BR Machine Works updates facility, installs Okuma MCR-A5CII

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

In the heart of Louisiana's oil and gas industry and planted near the banks of the mighty Mississippi sits one of Louisiana's most storied industrial machining facilities. Specializing in large-scale repair for some of the world's leading refineries, Baton Rouge Machine Works (BR Machine) is one of the best-kept secrets in the industry.

With a lineage that dates back to the early 1960s, BR Machine has always had a passion for producing the highest-quality products and services with hair-splitting precision. Though the company's rich history and integrity remains intact, modernization is essential to continue to compete in a market that is constantly changing.

Since the original owners reacquired the business from MAN Diesel & Turbo in fall 2017, many improvements have been made to the site to keep BR Machine at the forefront of the industry. Site improvements include a new roof on the 80,000-squarefoot facility, LED lighting throughout the complex, a state-of-the-art computer/networking system, new computer numerical control (CNC) machines -- including an Okuma lathe that can swing 40-plus inches -- and QC measuring equipment.

"Updating equipment is a critical step to remain competitive in an ever-changing marketplace," said company CEO Glenn Rivette.

BR Machine bought its first CNC mill decades ago. The machine is an Okuma MCV-A and is still being used today. However, the machine shop's newest addition is the first of its kind in Louisiana: the Okuma MCR-A5CII. The MCR-A5CII is a high-speed double-column machining center with compact auto-loading/ unloading attachments for true five-sided machining.

With 65 inches below the rail and 100 inches between its columns, the MCRA5CII is the right machine to complement BR Machine's large-scale capabilities. However, the new Okuma also gives the company an edge in manufacturing for oil platform tooling, reciprocating compressor components, pump case machining and aerospace components. With these capabilities, BR Machine can continue bringing innovation and its "tradition of quality" to all its work.

Baton Rouge Machine Works will always serve the industry with the same legendary quality and precision it has long been known for. Machinery and equipment designed and built by BR Machine are now used in specialty processes in many industries and countries around the world, and the company intends to continue gaining momentum with the Okuma MCR-A5CII and future innovations.

For more information, visit www.brmachineworks.com or call (844) 857-2592.