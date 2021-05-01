The four-year Boilermaker Apprenticeship program exposes apprentice Boilermakers to a variety of training modules, producing a safe, highly skilled and productive workforce.

The program also introduces and fosters the unity and brotherhood established from the fraternal aspect of being a union Boilermaker.

We are confident that our Boilermakers are the best because of our diversity, stronger because of our ties to our community, and unified because our union is built on equality, good health care, a safe workplace and a dignified retirement for every single member.

