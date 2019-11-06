News Update: Philanthropy/Community

Shell Deer Park donates historic archives to UH libraries

An agreement between Shell Deer Park and the University of Houston (UH) Libraries will make it easier for scholars and the public to learn more about Texas' relationship with oil, as historical documents, photos and artifacts from the plant become part of the library's Energy & Sustainability Research Collection.

UH will digitize the collection, which documents both plant operations and the lives of its employees. That will make the collection accessible for people interested in genealogy, as well as scholars interested in how the oil and gas industry has impacted U.S. society.

BASF awards $1M to Brazosport College Foundation

BASF is once again partnering with the Brazosport College Foundation, this time with a $1 million award to be used for the development of the high-technology workforce of tomorrow. The funds, which will be distributed over the next five years, will focus on the future by training and developing skills in the workforce as well as updating and enhancing the BASF Center for Process Technology to incorporate new technology.

"This investment to the Brazosport College Foundation will not only provide technology upgrades for the BASF Center, but it also supports the future of technology as we continue to provide the tools to train a skilled workforce for tomorrow," said Brazosport College President Dr. Millicent Valek.

Inter Pipeline, Women Building Futures partner to empower women

Empowering women to pursue careers in industrial trades is the objective of a new three-year partnership between Inter Pipeline Ltd. and Women Building Futures (WBF). Inter Pipeline is investing $580,000 to support WBF in raising awareness and providing pre-apprenticeship training to women in Alberta, Canada's Heartland area. This training is offered through WBF's Journeywoman Start program, a 17-week classroom and hands-on pre-apprenticeship training program that introduces students to six different industrial trades.

"Women are generally underrepresented in construction and operations in our industry," said Christian Bayle, president and CEO of Inter Pipeline. "This partnership is a great opportunity to help address this by assisting women to enter the trades and unlock rewarding careers."

Last year, 186 women graduated from WBF programs, and 90 percent were employed within the first six months of graduation. A number of graduates from WBF's Journeywoman Start program are already working on Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex construction site with key contractors of the project.

CITGO raises more than $2.2 million for the MDA

CITGO employees, marketers, retailers, vendors and suppliers raised more than $2.2 million to date for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig' s disease) and related neuromuscular diseases.

Recent golf events in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, raised more than $800,000 and $355,000, respectively. Additionally, Shamrock pinup sales at CITGO-branded retail locations raised more than $1 million, with funds continuing to trickle in. The St. Patrick's Daythemed program asks customers to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) by purchasing shamrocks, which are then displayed throughout participating locally owned stores.

Since 1986, CITGO has raised more than $240 million through annual fundraising campaigns that support MDA's research grants and Care Center network at the nation's top medical institutions. Funds also support the MDA resource center and help send children affected by neuromuscular diseases to MDA Summer Camp programs across the country at no cost to families.

