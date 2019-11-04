Hands-free waterjetting pioneer celebrates 65 years

When Peinemann was founded 65 years ago at the Port of Rotterdam, it was all about serving the client's needs. Wilhelm Peinemann had an idea: If he bought a forklift and drove it around the port to offer his lifting services, it might grow into something sustainable. It did indeed. Peinemann has since grown into one of the largest crane, forklift and skylift rental companies in Western Europe, and Peinemann Equipment has grown with it as a world-leading manufacturer of bundle extractors and heat exchanger cleaning equipment. One thing that has never changed for Peinemann is its dedicated focus to serving clients' needs. Peinemann's goal has always been to innovate and revolutionize the waterblasting industry, and the company will always strive to do so. Here's a timeline of Peinemann's 65-year history:

1954: Wilhelm Peinemann starts to offer his forklift services at the Port of Rotterdam.

1979: Jaap and Peter Peinemann take over the company from their father and buy their first air-operated aerial extractor/hydro-extractor.

1980: Peinemann Equipment is formed (first as a dealer of hydro-extractors and then as an equipment manufacturer).

1985: Peinemann introduces the aerial extractor and designs and builds a hydraulic version of the aerial extractor that would become the industry standard in bundle extracting.

1990: Peinemann introduces the heat exchanger bundle cleaner, a cleaner for three tubes.

1995: Peinemann introduces the portable bundle cleaner, which runs two lances at a time but limits portability due to weight.

1998: Peinemann introduces the TLEC. Using friction blocks for the first time and affixed to an endless chain, the TLEC gives an unparalleled grip to the lances, laying the groundwork for the next generation of flexlance feeders.

1999: Peinemann introduces the IBC-5, a five-rigid-lance inside bundle cleaner with functions controlled inside the cab.

2000: Peinemann introduces the outside bundle cleaner.

2001: Peinemann introduces the 3-TLE special, a modified version of the TLEC cleaner.

2002: Peinemann introduces the scissor lift TLE, a hydraulic variant of the TLE mounted on a custom scissor lift.

2003: Peinemann introduces the LTC. This portable and versatile feeder is very light and user-friendly, making it the favorite of many contractors in the waterjetting industry.

2007: Peinemann introduces the XLTC, the bigger brother of the LTC that can be used with large flex-lances up to 8/4.

2010: Peinemann introduces the 2-LTC, a small dual-lance feeder for smaller-range lances.

2011: Peinemann introduces the 2-XLTC, a dual-lance feeder for larger-range flex-lances up to 8/4.

2012: Peinemann introduces the flex frame. Indexing is still bound to a framed indexer that has to be lifted by a crane or rolled around on rudimentary wheels. This modular indexer becomes the favorite for many contractors.

2013: Peinemann introduces the 3-XLTC triple-lance feeder. This feeder can handle up to three flex-lances at a time.

2016: Peinemann and Terydon Inc. form a partnership. Terydon's smart "Lunch Box" technology becomes Peinemann's choice for "smart and safe" fully automated systems. Peinemann also introduces the Orion, the industry's first radial axis system for the waterjetting industry. The Orion employs both a radial and linear axis to make a lightweight indexer that can be installed in less than five minutes.

2017: Peinemann introduces the TLX convertible lance feeder. Weighing only 39 pounds and featuring revolutionary materials like carbon fiber and anodized aluminum, the TLX once again is the first for convertibility and strength and resilient to chemicals and the rigors of industrial cleaning. Peinemann also introduces the Gemini.

2018: Peinemann introduces the Apollo, a stronger rotary rigid five-lance machine.

2019: Peinemann introduces the 1-Xs, a light and small lance feeder for the largest range of lances (3/2-10/4). Peinemann also plans to introduce the smart IBC-5, a Terydon smart-indexed version of the IBC-5 with five rigid lances.

2020: Peinemann plans to introduce the 2-Xs.

For more information, visit www.peinemannequipment.com or email equipment@peinemann.nl.