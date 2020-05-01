Rebound and recover from chaos and anxiety

BIC Alliance President & COO Thomas Brinkso

Dear friends,

Welcome to the May issue of BIC Magazine. And also, welcome to a new reality for the energy industry. It's a simple equation of supply and demand. COVID-19 and social distancing have caused a sudden and dramatic drop in miles traveled by car and plane, resulting in a global drop in demand for hydrocarbons. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and Russia ceased a previous detente, causing these two and other OPEC nations to flood the markets with a massive oversupply of oil.

It's OK to say this turn of events is more than unfortunate and presents huge challenges, but I'd also encourage you to realize: We will get through this.

While the timing and nature of these changes are a surprise, the fact that our operating environment has changed shouldn't be. Change is constant; we are, after all, in a cyclical industry in a world that changes rapidly. Most of us with gray hair have already been through numerous cycles.

In 1985, the price of oil fell from $70/ barrel to $31/barrel over a three-month period. In 1990, the price fell from $77/ barrel to $36/barrel, also over a three-month period. More recently, during the recession of 2008-2009, oil prices fell from $165/barrel to $51/barrel over a six-month period. In each case, our industry and our nation rebounded and rebuilt.

We didn't choose this current situation, but we do have a choice in how we will steward this time and allow it to shape us and impact our lives and companies -- for better or worse.

I have heard there are three most common reactions to a crisis: Some will slam on the brakes, reacting with emotion. Some will take a "wait and see" approach. A third, much smaller group will take a "carpe diem" approach and seize the opportunity of the day, moving forward with proactive plans to come out of the chaos with a stronger outlook -- ahead of the competition. History is replete with examples of companies that have slammed on the brakes only to be run over from behind, as well as those that stepped on the gas with smart and aggressive business and marketing plans to come out of the turndown with a much larger market share than before.

It's tough to develop a "carpe diem" approach. Our brains are twice as sensitive to what could go wrong (be lost) than to what could go right (be gained).

As such, dire images of pandemics (or other cataclysmic events) have a way of capturing our imaginations that an ordinary flu just doesn't. This is why people are more afraid of dying in a plane crash than a car crash, when statistics prove air travel to be a safer mode of transport. Every time you get in a car, you are nine times more likely to die than when you board a plane.

This illogical fear is called anxiety. Anxiety and fear are cousins but not twins. Fear sees a threat. Anxiety imagines one.

Change is the main factor in creating anxiety. The presence of change and anxiety is unavoidable, but becoming a prisoner of anxiety is optional. Certainty is a cruel imposter. Last year's corporate earnings likely gave us a false sense of security. We all want certainty, but the only certainty in life is the lack thereof. That's why most stressed-out people are control freaks.

Perceived control creates calm. Lack of control gives rise to fear. We usually can't control what goes on in the world around us, but we can control how we respond. Now more than ever, be considerate in your workdays, your business plans, and in how you interact with your loved ones, neighbors, co-workers and fellow humans.

Calm is contagious. Be the leader who sees the challenge, acknowledges it and observes, "These are tough times, but we'll get through them." Be the co-worker who tells others, "Let's all do our part and it will be OK." Then, follow up with action.

Thought management is the art of picking what you ponder. The antidote to anxious thinking is gratitude. Anxiety and gratefulness cannot occupy your mind simultaneously. If you want to clear your mind of illogical fear so you can seize the day, choose to focus on your blessings, both in your business and personal life.

In this issue of BIC Magazine, we feature interviews with Alicia Matus, site manager at LyondellBasell Corpus Christi; Paul Self, executive vice president, Planning & Delivery at InEight Inc.; David Chimenti, co-owner of Instant Imprints; and Tim Lampard, regional manager -- Industrial Operations at Performance Contracting Inc. We also present a wide array of articles on topics important to your business, such as optimizing performance in the process industry, co-creating change in your organization to reduce fear and anxiety, and emphasizing visual literacy to recognize and anticipate occupational hazards.

I think that when the dust settles on this chaos, we will realize how much we actually need versus how much we actually have, and gain a better understanding of the true value of relationships. The good life begins not when circumstances change, but when our attitudes toward them do. Optimism backed by action will pull us through.

I hope this message and the other content in this issue are a blessing to you, both on the job and off.