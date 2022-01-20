BASF donates $1MM for BISD career and technical education

BASF has committed $1 million to help expand Brazosport Independent School District's (BISD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The new CTE center at Brazoswood High School and updated CTE center at Brazosport High School will continue to offer students technical and vocational education pathways to enter today's technical workforce.

BISD plans to expand and implement its vocational and technical course offerings, including STEM, health science, architecture and construction, information technology, manufacturing, cosmetology and agriculture, food and natural resources.

