Philanthropy/Community

CPChem gives $1.7M to Sweeny ISD CTE center

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP (CPChem) recently made a $1.7 million contribution to the Sweeny Independent School District's (ISD's) new career and technology education (CTE) center.

The CTE center is expected to open in the fall and consolidate career and technology classes already taught into one building, which is currently under renovation. Course offerings include classes focused on STEM, as well as professional communications, agriculture, architecture and construction, business, and health and science. Once complete, the building will be named the Chevron Phillips Chemical CTE Center.

Under its funding agreement with Sweeny ISD, CPChe m is contributing $1.7 million to offset costs associated with operating the new center and help Sweeny ISD cover fees associated with college entrance exams for students.

For more information, visit www.cpchem.com or call (979) 491-5500.

Southern Co. creates $50M initiative for HBCU students

Southern Co. and its subsidiaries have started a $50 million multiyear initiative to provide students attending historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, internships, leadership development, and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness. This initiative will provide support for students attending select HBCUs in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

"This investment is a statement of our belief that America needs these HBCU graduates in order to ensure a thriving economy for generations to come," said Thomas A. Fanning, chairman, president and CEO, Southern Co.

Southern Co.'s initiative is envisioned as a leadership development platform. It seeks to provide funding for programs that address priorities necessary for producing innovative leaders. The first round of funding will be awarded in time for the academic year beginning in fall 2021.

For more information, visit www.southerncompany.com or call (404) 506-5000.

ExxonMobil inspires girls to pursue engineering careers

ExxonMobil employee volunteers recently welcomed 140 middle-school girls from 14 schools in both East and West Baton Rouge Parishes to the Louisiana Arts & Sciences Museum for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, a program designed to inspire female students to consider careers in engineering.

Through hands-on, interactive experiments such as a car engineering exercise, approximately 30 ExxonMobil employees led a series of problem-solving activities. Students learned how creativity and ingenuity can be used in the classroom, as well as how knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math subjects can lead to rewarding engineering careers.

More than 15,000 students across the U.S. have participated in Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day since the program's inception in 2003.

For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or www.discovere.org.

Chemours employees volunteer around the nation

Hundreds of employees of The Chemours Co. recently volunteered at community events in Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi. The efforts were directly connected to Chemours' broader Corporate Responsibility Commitment program and its 10 bold goals, with the most recent activities directed toward the company's goal of investing $50 million by 2030 in safety, sustainability and education programs in the communities where Chemours operates.

Employees volunteered at a dozen events. Some of the activities included: hosting 50 Boy Scouts at company headquarters for a series of science experiments and discussions that will help the scouts earn their chemistry merit badges; painting murals and inspirational quotes to help decorate Family Promise of New Castle County, a facility that serves as transitional housing for needy families; and assembling 150 STEM-themed literacy kits to be donated to local elementary and middle- school students.

For more information, visit www.chemours.com.