Pigging and decoking units able to respond to emergencies

Maintenance

Having the right expertise and capabilities is what makes CEDA an industry expert when it comes to responding to emergency situations with its pigging and decoking services. CEDA operates a fleet of technologically advanced double- and triple-pumper mobile units. Its experienced team is focused on helping clients minimize downtime, mitigate risk and avoid costly outages. CEDA routinely delivers safe, environmentally friendly and effective pigging, decoking and descaling services to industrial facilities throughout North America.

When it comes to providing these services, CEDA has the ability to respond quickly to emergency situations its customers face.

"We do an excellent job of coming off a project, servicing and inventorying our equipment, and getting everything ready to go out again," said Todd Carson, director of U.S. operations for CEDA. "We recently received a call from a refinery on the Gulf Coast. They had an upset and would potentially need us there two days after this initial call. We were ready to move, and once we received that call for the work, we were mobilized by that afternoon. We were on their doorstep within hours, ready to work."

CEDA's pigging and decoking services include 24/7 response, commissioning, decoking of fired heater furnaces, descaling of boilers, descaling of syngas coolers and salt bath heaters, smart pigging, pipeline pigging, turnaround scheduling, custom-designed pigs and filtration.

According to Carson, the quick response from CEDA's crews and preventative maintenance of its equipment greatly contribute to the success the company has achieved with its pigging and decoking services.

"The preventative maintenance and care of our equipment set us apart," Carson said. "After we complete a project, we go through each rig with a fine-tooth comb, from the engines to the support trailers, to make sure everything's been inspected and taken care of. We're able to get cleaned up and ready to roll back out a day after getting back from a job. The superb maintenance and upkeep of our equipment allow us to respond faster."

CEDA is a leading industrial services company providing maintenance, turnaround, construction and project services to clients in the oil and gas, pipeline, power, pulp and paper, chemical, mining, municipal and steel markets for over 45 years. The company has offices throughout North America and delivers more than 120 distinct services to support critical operations at clients' facilities. CEDA is committed to delivering world-class solutions through innovative technologies, equipment and processes, always with safety top of mind.

"The advantage of using CEDA is the depth of service offerings available and our ability to integrate them, which eliminates the need for the client to involve and manage numerous contractors and sort out the overlaps/gaps in capabilities and activities," Carson said. "We are driven by our vision to be the dominant provider of specialty industrial services in the markets we serve. We see our job as understanding our clients' challenges, offering and owning the execution of the solutions, and driving down their costs and increasing productivity. And how we make this happen is through our people who have the knowledge, experience and passion for what they do."

For more information, visit www.eda.com or call (346) 227-1400.

