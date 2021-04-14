Alford leads ‘community-driven’ organization for PVF industry

In 1999, Sara Alford started what was supposed to be a two-week temporary job at Newmans Valve in Houston. When the company offered her a permanent position as contract administrator, little did she know the pipe, valve and fitting (PVF) industry would be her new career path. This is why Alford believes that "once you're in the PVF industry, you're always in it."

Sara Alford, president, PVF Roundtable.

Today, Alford serves as general manager of Newmans Valve and president of PVF Roundtable, an organization of industry professionals involved in the PVF industry. According to Alford, PVF Roundtable is committed to providing an open dialogue where relevant information can be exchanged, creating awareness of current industry affairs that affect the entire PVF community.

"In addition, we provide funds to educational and training institutes to encourage the growth of the PVF field," Alford said. "We are extremely community driven. We've provided more than $1 million in scholarship funds to students entering the industrial PVF market."

Last year, PVF Roundtable hosted its first-ever Stock the Pantry campaign, raising money for local college food pantries.

"This campaign, founded by Harold Armstrong of Armstrong-Weatherly Associates, brings awareness to an underlying issue within the schools: hunger," Alford said. "Many students enrolled in community colleges or trade schools are from lower-income families and usually have to work part-time hours in addition to attending classes. PVF Roundtable is proud to support Harold's initiative to improve the well-being of our future industry leaders."

Alford is also proud that PVF Roundtable has built its membership to more than 200 companies.

"My primary focus is to bring our members together so they can exchange ideas about the industry," she said. "We have all types of companies, including manufacturers, distributors, EPCs and end users. Our diverse member companies bring a well-rounded networking stage to our meetings, and we've been honored to host guest speakers such as Terry Bradshaw and Mike Rowe at our infamous quarterly networking meetings.

"The organization's biggest issue right now is obviously dealing with COVID-19. We're an in-person networking organization, so we've had to find ways to adapt by offering virtual content. We've identified virtual platforms that will benefit our members, and we're excited to announce our in-person networking meetings are starting up again in April."

The PVF Roundtable holds three main events per year: a golf tournament, fishing tournament and clay shoot tournament. All of these events provide scholarship money to seven colleges and trade schools for industrial PVF scholarships.

"Since the PVF Roundtable is a 100-percent volunteer organization and all board members are the 'who's who' of the PVF industry, we are all fairly busy with our day jobs," Alford said. "However, we all have a passion for the oil and gas industry and raising money to help others do great things in our industry.

"The insight I've gained from my experience in PVF Roundtable has been priceless. While I've been in the industry for 20-plus years, I want to continue to build strong relationships with our members. I've also learned quite a bit about what it takes to run a nonprofit and how to help the most people we can with our scholarship donations."

For more information, visit www.pvf.org or call (832) 944-5930.