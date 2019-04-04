ACC, API join USMCA Coalition

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) and API recently joined the newly launched USMCA Coalition, backed by over 200 companies and associations across a wide variety of industries, to urge Congress to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"The USMCA would bring significant added value to our industry, to the economy and to continued efforts to protect human health and the environment throughout the region. It's time to put this agreement to work for all Americans," said Cal Dooley, president and CEO of ACC.

American chemicals manufacturers welcomed the signing of the USMCA in November 2018 and have pointed to the positive impacts it would have on the industry. For example, ACC said it strongly supports the USMCA's Sectoral Annex for Chemical Substances, which embraces the principles the North American chemistry industry jointly recommended to promote regulatory compatibility through enhanced cooperation.

"The newly inked USMCA, once ratified, would allow chemical manufacturers to continue to leverage the highly integrated North American supply chain to reduce costs, boost U.S. exports, and inject new growth and job creation throughout the region," ACC concluded in a statement.

"In terms of the unique impact to the U.S. energy industry, North American energy markets are deeply integrated and interconnected, and the free flow of energy products across our borders is essential for continued American energy leadership and economic growth," said Kyle Isakower, vice president of regulatory and economic policy for API. "The USMCA contains critical provisions that will enable the American natural gas and oil industry to continue its role as the world's energy leader, provide affordable and reliable energy to American families, support key investments and energy projects across the country, as well as the continued support of over 10.3 million U.S. jobs."

For more information, visit www. americanchemistry.com or call (202) 249-7000, or visit www.api.org or call (202) 682-8000.

