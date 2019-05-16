ABC Update: One, two, seven

Maintenance

For the next 10 jobs created in the U.S., one job will require a post-graduate degree, two will require a four-year degree, and a whopping seven will require industry credentials earned through short-term education programs or a two-year technical degree, according to NCCER.

Couple this statistic with the fact that an estimated 500,000 construction jobs are open right now, and it is easy to realize we are facing a skilled workforce shortage in this nation and those skills are in high demand.

So, what are we doing to shrink this gap and brighten the future of industry? I'm proud to say ABC educates craft workers across the nation with book knowledge and hands-on training. Through ABC Pelican's facilities in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, Louisiana, students who are in high school, just beginning their careers or are eager to improve their skills can perfect their trade through a nationally accredited curriculum in classes we offer year-round. Some of the craft courses include welding, electrical, instrumentation, heavy equipment operation, millwright, safety, pipefitting, mobile crane, carpentry, project coordination, hydroblasting and scaffolding. The skills our students learn are marketable, valuable and transferable. The credentials they earn are portable and recognized industry-wide.

We also work closely with area high schools to enhance their technical offerings. We educate local high school students about opportunities in our industry as they are making career and post-graduation plans. We even host annual craft competitions for high school students who are gifted in welding, electrical and carpentry. These championships are fierce, and it is great to see the impressive talents of these students.

Through ABC's workforce development efforts across the nation, hundreds of thousands of individuals have received technical education in construction fields. ABC Pelican alone has educated more than 25,000 craft professionals since we were established in 1980, and we are just getting started.

Each one of the craft professionals we've had the privilege of educating has an incredible and unique story, including the 155 Louisiana craft workers who recently graduated from ABC Pelican.

Take Sharon Ramsey, a 62-year-old New Orleans native, who graduated in instrumentation this year. She traveled 120 miles each day, two days a week, after work for three semesters. She had worked in nursing and accounting most of her life, and after Hurricane Katrina, she volunteered to help rebuild her hometown. Through her volunteer efforts, Ramsey enrolled in the ABC Pelican Baton Rouge Training Center. Because one of her goals is to help others "level up" through continued education, she jumped on the opportunity to learn a new skillset. Ramsey now considers herself a role model for women in the field. She said she enjoyed the education, friendships formed, challenges encountered and the whole atmosphere at the ABC training center.

Another recent graduate is Alvin Allen. The 32-year-old completed two years of our pipefitting program and represented ABC Pelican well at the ABC National Craft Competition in March.

Allen became a student after he learned his employer would sponsor him. The instructors taught Allen how to better himself as an employee; he said they "taught me how to perfect my fabricating skills. In the field, you don't have the time to perfect those skills."

Allen's days were long because he attended night classes after a full day of work, but he said the education was worth the sacrifice. "I did it, and I didn't give up," he said.

Along with countless craft professionals who have completed education programs with ABC and its member companies, Allen and Ramsey crossed the finish line and did not give up. Neither can we.

Now, let me ask you: What are you doing to shrink the skills gap and to develop the next generation of craft workers? How will you help produce the seven skilled employees necessary to sustain those three professionals with bachelor's or post-graduate degrees?

Job creators need the skills of our workforce, and it is up to us to supply them. We owe our industry and great nation a better, brighter and well-built future.

For more information, contact David Helveston, president and CEO of the ABC Pelican Chapter, at (225) 753-2590 or dhelveston@abcpelican. com, or contact Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or r.hamley@ abchouston.org.

View in Digital Edition