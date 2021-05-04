A history of welding innovations solving industry challenges

The old adage from Benjamin Franklin, "well done is better than well said," is very applicable to weld automation innovation. Since 1978, AZZ Welding Solutions (originally known as Welding Services Inc.) has been considered the gold standard for welding automation in the industrial sectors. AZZ earned that moniker for its work in primary system piping installations in nuclear plants under construction. The development of temperbead welding procedures and unique repairs of nuclear plant components established AZZ's leadership in the nuclear market. Later, AZZ would develop the first structural weld overlay applications in coke drums to address damaged mechanisms and provide options to extend the component's life.

These industry-first achievements to extend the life of pressure components were accelerated by the creation of AZZ's proprietary machine gas metal arc welding (GMAW) overlay processes. Constructed by AZZ engineers with digital parameter monitoring and control systems, the GMAW machine welding process revolutionized the way pressure vessel and boiler owners upgraded metallurgy and control erosion-corrosion. In 2021, AZZ Welding Solutions is building on its industry-leading equipment design by expanding the integration of state-of-the-art waveform control to achieve the newest standard in surface profile consistency and smoothness while reducing consumables and achieving lowest- allowable dilution.

The largest fleet of field-deployable automated equipment

Serving these industries requires a readiness culture. At the heart of that culture is designing, building and maintaining the largest fleet of field weld-capable automated equipment in the industry. The largest fleet size means AZZ Welding Solutions can respond emergently throughout the globe, scale to provide thousands of square feet of overlay, and perform heavy wall reactor component installations all at the same time without compromising quality, safety or schedule.

The latest innovation in AZZ Welding Solutions' industry-leading fleet is machine HP GTAWâ¢ welding technology that combines unparalleled deposition rates with superior arc control for groove welds and build-ups. By utilizing a proprietary system of wire pre-heating and precise dabbing mechanics, the HP GTAW process decreases porosity, improves grain refinement and is significantly less susceptible to fit-up imperfections in field joints as well as lack of fusion. The result is superior weld quality with increased production rates and reduced risk of failure.

The most experienced in the industry

With the most extensive portfolio of life extension repairs in the industry, AZZ Welding Solutions has thousands of successful projects executed in over 50 countries. Leveraging a vast array of industry knowledge gained from global project volume, lessons learned have propelled AZZ to address new challenges such as skilled labor shortages, confined-space welding under pre-heats and mitigating fatigue.

The principal value of experience is the skillful management of schedule and safety risks encountered on turnarounds and the knowledge to foresee potential issues. AZZ's readiness culture is built around wholly owned assets and internal expertise needed to successfully navigate the challenges of field projects. AZZ recognizes it is imperative to have superior in-house resources to support any technical issues that may be encountered. Because AZZ engineers have developed proprietary tooling versus off-the-shelf tooling, frequent, continuous improvement efforts can be incorporated via lessons learned. In addition, AZZ's in-house engineering oversees a catalogue of more than 3,000 qualified weld procedures as well as structural modeling, fitness-for-service analysis capabilities, and provides metallurgical and weld engineering support with recognized subject matter experts (SMEs) in the industry.

AZZ Welding Solutions -- The World Leader in Pressure Vessel Life Extension™.

