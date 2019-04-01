A conversation with Todd Peretti of Dragon Jacket Insulation

Todd Peretti, Dragon Jacket Insulation

Dragon Jacket Insulation President and CEO Todd Peretti has more than 28 years of supply chain management experience. He 100-percent believes in Dragon Jacket's products and puts a strong emphasis on trust. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Peretti to learn more about the challenge of balancing his work and home life, a key moment in his career and how he manages employees.

Q: What led to your position at Dragon Jacket Insulation?

A: In 2017, I was looking for a career and location change to begin my next big adventure, and that was when I was introduced to Dragon Jacket Insulation.

I was immediately impressed by the durability of the products, and after further dialogue and research, I knew this was a product and company I believed in. It was always frustrating to me that once a project was installed and operational, it wasn't long until the insulation was damaged and either needed to be repaired or completely replaced. Dragon Jacket was the first insulation product I had seen of its kind. I knew I wanted to be a part of the company and continue to build its revolutionary presence in the insulation world.

Q: Are you looking to expand?

A: We have been focused on continuing to grow within our current markets. Through this process, we have been able to identify more of the pain points associated with industrial insulation. Through R&D, working with our customers and increasing our current market presence, we have been able to engineer solutions to many problems that were once considered unsolvable. As we continue to be presented with new opportunities, we are maintaining our primary focus.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: This has been a steady challenge for me throughout my career. I used to travel frequently, and being away gave me a special appreciation for setting aside time to devote to my friends and family. I've found taking time to unwind and leaving work at work sometimes energizes me so I can continue to lead the company from a fresh and focused place. Work can and should be done as a normal part of life, so I am always looking for opportunities to learn and create new relationships.

Q: What has been the most pivotal point in your career?

A: This was at the start of my career, when I first graduated from college the summer before starting my MBA. I was hired as a part-time applications engineer for a lighting solutions company. The pivotal moment came within my first week of working, when my boss asked me to run the department while she was on vacation. I agreed and didn't run into any issues while she was gone, thankfully.

My boss's trust in my ability to take on that responsibility and role while she was away helped me gain the confidence that I could step into a challenging role and succeed. I have continued to use that moment and experience throughout my career as I have had to take on new and challenging roles outside my comfort zone.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: I treat people the way I would like to be treated and put a lot of emphasis on trust. Without trust, you can't have a dynamic work environment. You have to build trust so you can rely on each other and know how each person is going to respond and react in different situations. Sometimes you can get burned by leading with trust, but you can't always second- guess your team because they will know, and their performance won't be as strong. I believe in getting to know each member of my team, the person's goals, and what he or she struggles with, so I can help that person develop both personally and professionally.

For more information, visit www.dragonjacket.com or call (208) 772-8640.

