A conversation with Terrance Ivers of Bilfinger

Bilfinger North America Executive President Terrance Ivers holds the Golden Rule as his personal motto: Treat others as you would like to be treated. Especially in leadership, Ivers said it's imperative not to forget "we are in a people business" and treating others with respect -- regardless of position -- is what matters most. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Ivers to learn more about his professional goals and background.

Q: What led to your position at Bilfinger?

A: I started with Bilfinger Dec. 1, 2016. What led to me coming here was very simple: I had previously worked with the CEO, Tom Blades, and he reached out and asked if I would consider joining Bilfinger. Eventually I joined the company to lead the North America division, one of four new divisions as a part of the new Bilfinger structure.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: My goals are to establish the division in North America, demonstrate year-onyear growth on both the top and bottom line, and continue to improve on all client engagements (operational excellence) while always keeping our personnel safe. All that starts with the review of opportunities so we can identify, assess and mitigate risks in the proposal phase, communicate clear expectations to our clients and be considered strong partners in the delivery of challenging projects. My goal is to continue to grow awareness of Bilfinger in this market, because we are known here by many recognizable names but not one consolidated brand. I'm pleased to say we're making great progress on those goals.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets?

A: One of the things that first attracted me to this position was the prospect of leading a growth region, so the opportunity is always there for expansion. It's an ongoing challenge and contest, but we can certainly demonstrate that if you seed this growth, you will get a profitable return on your investment.

We're also expanding in the marketplace by bringing over capabilities from some of our European entities so we can serve U.S.-based clients with the local sales and aftermarket support we previously only had abroad. One of these new lines is BioPharma module design, fabrication and delivery.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce?

A: As contractors in the market, we have been concerned about the projected craft labor shortage in the market because of the manufacturing renaissance, the increase in oil and gas production, and all the geopolitical impacts those have had. In that environment, it comes down to whether, as a company, you can attract the craft labor and demonstrate to potential clients that you, among other contractors, will be able to staff these jobs and deliver.

I'm excited because so many people in our workforce on projects want to stay with us and continue, so the challenge is having new projects lined up for them immediately after the old ones. Our clients recognize our fantastic delivery on projects enough to make this possible, and there is no greater compliment than repeat business.

Q: What is a "fun fact" people might not know about you?

A: My wife and I had triplets when our first child was a toddler, so at one point we had four children 2 and under -- and that was during a deep recession in the '80s.

I've never met a project manager in my career who's better than my wife. From supply chain to legal to finances, she managed a program that allowed us to survive. People ask me how I did it all, and I always tell them that she was the leader and I supported her. She did it.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (346) 298-6821.

