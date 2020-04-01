A conversation with Seth Alford of IPS Pump Services

When Seth Alford started IPS Pump Services with his business partners, he brought many of the lessons he'd learned as a major in the Marine Corps to the company, which thrives on a culture of safety and family. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Alford to learn more about the past and present of IPS.

Seth Alford, Partner and Vice President of Business Development IPS Pump Services

Q: What led you to start IPS?

A: My partners and I believed that, while there were many service providers to repair or manufacture pumps or mechanical seals, as well as many labor providers, machine shops and technicians to perform vibration analysis for preventive maintenance plans, there were not any reliable single-source providers that could, with one phone call, meet the needs of a pumping project from concept to commissioning in the maritime, terminal, municipal, plant, refining and pipeline markets all at the same time.

Q: What is the biggest news at IPS right now?

A: Master service agreements have been flying in! Our reputation has brought in some of the largest players in industry: Southwest Shipyard, Kinder Morgan, INEOS, Shintech and ExxonMobil, among others. We are also proud of the subcontracting work we've done for other organizations that value safety and take pride in their work the same way we do at IPS.

Q: Why is IPS successful?

A: IPS is successful because each member of our staff has bought into the culture we've created. We are a customer service company that happens to work on pumps and mechanical seals, do machine work, and have our own vibration analysis technicians and millwrights. From my time as a Marine Corps officer, I learned that when you take care of those under your charge, they will take care of the mission. My partners and I are very proud of our relationships with our employees -- even more so of the work they put in and the products they put out.

Q: What are you currently reading?

A: I'm a major in the Marine Corps, so I often say in a self-denigrating, jovial manner, "I'm a Marine, so I can't read good." Constantly traveling up and down the Gulf Coast, I get to spend a lot of time listening to audio books. I generally bounce between topics like industrial and military history. Some of my all-time favorites are "The Big Rich: The Rise and Fall of the Greatest Texas Oil Fortunes" by Brian Burrough and "The Frackers" by Gregory Zuckerman, because they tell the stories of Texas entrepreneurs. Right now, I am reading "Strategy: A History" by Lawrence Freedman. I believe it is exponentially more cost-effective to learn from the mistakes of others than to learn only from your own mistakes. I am a firm believer in being well-read and finding mentors from whom I can absorb knowledge.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: We work very hard for long hours and with a lot of travel, but that is part of our industry and an aspect of entrepreneurship. My wife and I have two toddlers and an infant. My business partners also have kids and, combined, there are probably another 100 children belonging to our office and shop staff. Family is extremely important to all of us at IPS, as they are our motivation for doing good work and doing it safely. I keep a very busy schedule between work and the Marine Corps, but I also designate times that are strictly for my family, such as our Wednesday night tradition, "Cousin Night." This is when my children gather with their cousins, aunts and uncles at their grandparents' house. I also value my time with them at church on Sundays, of course.

For more information, visit www.ipspumpservice.com or call (346) 571-8186.