A conversation with Mark Myhre of GATE Energy

Mark Myhre began his career at GATE Energy in 2008 after graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

He's served in commissioning management roles on large, deepwater offshore projects in West Africa and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Myhre is now a licensed professional engineer specializing in commissioning management with a broad knowledge of operational readiness and assurance.

When he's not at work, Myhre enjoys camping with his family, hiking, backpacking, restoring classic cars, and supporting the Astros and Longhorns.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Myhre to learn more about overseeing the global expansion of the GATE commissioning brand and delivering major capital projects that are safe and timely.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: At GATE Energy, I currently serve as president of commissioning where I am responsible for performance, development, strategy and growth, like most leadership roles. However, I feel the most important part of my position is maintaining a culture of safety, servant leadership, and people development. My job is to care for and serve our employees so they can focus on delivering for our clients while going home safe each night.

Q: What have been the most pivotal moments of your career and how have they shaped you?

A: I think some of the most pivotal moments came from working in the field. I'm fortunate to have worked both internationally and domestically. Two projects come to mind, in particular: the Jubilee floating production storage and offloading unit off the coast of West Africa and the Delta House project in the Gulf of Mexico. I cultivated many relationships within the U.S. and international commissioning communities and learned invaluable lessons while working alongside some of the best commissioning experts in the world. I was able to capitalize on many opportunities and advance quickly from an individual contributor to managing projects of increasing size and scope to now managing our commissioning department.

Q: What are the biggest lessons you've learned?

A: Three lessons come to mind. First, block out time to think and ponder. It may feel unproductive, but it will clear your mind and generate greater productivity by eliminating what is unnecessary and prioritizing what is important. Second, rely on the people around you and learn to delegate quickly and properly. Third, find mentors who are where you want to be and surround yourself with people you want to be like -- people who will elevate you instead of bringing you down.

Q: What would you tell a new manager or leader about how to succeed with people?

A: Listen first and speak second. Seek to understand the other person and his or her point of view before you speak. This will likely change your approach and your words. Be patient with people, but also hold them accountable and challenge them to be the best they can be.

Q: When you retire, what do you want to be remembered for?

A: I want to have a legacy not of my titles or projects completed, but rather the impact I had on the people around me in propelling them to grow further in their careers. I strive to be what John Maxwell calls a "Level Five Leader," where people followed me not because of my title, but because of the trust we cultivated and what I was able to do for them.

