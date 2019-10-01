A conversation with John Derrick of Total Boiler & Mechanical

JOHN DERRICK, President, Total Boiler & Mechanical

John Derrick started Total Boiler in 2015 with a dream of offering solutions-based services from a company that stands apart for its honesty, integrity and commitment to safety. The result is a complete boiler and specialty welding service provider to the petrochemical, refining, and oil and gas industries. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Derrick to learn more about his motivation and goals for Total Boiler, as well as its impeccable safety record.

Q: What led you to start Total Boiler?

A: I had always dreamt of starting a company. My career started out in welding. I became a certified welding instructor, construction manager and project manager.

I had experience both inside and outside the fence and a desire to expand my abilities to serve the petrochemical industry. I set a goal to offer solutions-based services for boilers, pressure vessels and associated equipment. On April 24, 2015, that dream became a reality and the challenge began.

Q: When did you know Total Boiler would make it?

A: May 24, 2019 -- four years and one month to the day later, when we paid off the initial investment. At that point, we had a solid client base and growing interest in our services. This is also when the real work began. With seeds in the ground, you just have to wait for them to sprout. If you dig up the seeds, the crop will be ruined. Once the seeds sprout, much care is required to foster growth, keep the weeds out and provide the right amount of nourishment for growth to continue.

What makes us successful is honesty, integrity and an unwavering commitment to safety. We strive daily to meet our goal of 100-percent customer satisfaction with a strong adherence to project guidance and controls.

Q: What is the biggest news at Total Boiler right now?

A: Our safety record: We recently received the ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Platinum Award and were previously awarded a Certificate of Safety Achievement from Texas Mutual. In just over four years of business, we have achieved an EMR of .90 and a Total Recordable Incident Rate of 0.

Safety is at the forefront of everything we do. We have developed safety protocols that engage our personnel and promote hazard recognition, resulting in an enhanced safety culture and worker participation in Job Safety Analysis, Intervention and Stop Work Authority. Our safety observations are tracked and discussed at each toolbox meeting, making our safety meetings both informative and relevant.

Q: Are the ideals and culture of Total Boiler what you initially envisioned?

A: Absolutely. I knew that I wanted to build a solutions-based service company through honesty, integrity and safety. I hand-picked key employees to accomplish and maintain this goal.

The management of Total Boiler has over 75 years' combined experience in the industry. With this extensive experience, we have become leaders in our field. Our expertise ranges from small maintenance projects to multimillion-dollar capital projects. We have a large database of skilled craft workers with whom we have developed a personal relationship over the years and who provide excellent service and attention to detail. Whether a turnaround, maintenance or capital project, our team has the dedication and experience to get the project completed safely and on time, all while delivering the integrity you expect.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I actually have a silly side. My peers and customers never really see this side of me. At home, I can "flip the switch" and go from strictly business to completely silly with my family.