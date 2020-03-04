A conversation with Jason Said of Harrington Hoists

JASON SAID, Director of Business Development, Harrington Hoists Inc.

Jason Said, director of business development for Harrington Hoists Inc., is focused on making sure his team delivers quality, safety and innovation to both its internal and external customers. When it comes to being an effective leader, he also emphasizes the value of patience and listening. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Said to learn more about his goals and what is in the future for the company.

Q: What led to your position at Harrington?

A: Over the course of my career with Harrington, I've been able to work in different departments from production to customer service to sales. This combination provided me with the experiences to move into business development, and today I'm honored to lead a great team.

In 2014, I moved my family from California to Pennsylvania to relocate our company headquarters. This allowed me to work daily with almost all departments and truly get to know our business from the inside out. This experience was pivotal in my growth and ability to be a part of the core team.

Q: What is the biggest news at Harrington right now?

A: Over the past several years, Harrington has worked alongside our parent company, KITO Corp., to aid in acquiring key partners. This has allowed us to expand our portfolio and grow market share. In the future, mergers and acquisitions will continue to be a focus and a key part of our continued growth.

Harrington also just launched its revolutionary new RY wire rope hoist with many industry firsts as standard features. We've been working hard recently to bring this product to market and we are proud to be producing this unit in our newly designed facility in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Over the next five years, Harrington will also continue to expand its digital footprint. We've just launched our new SmarLink e-commerce site that benefits both our customers and employees. Soon, we'll introduce our fully automated product configurator and several other initiatives that will continue to make business with our customers easier and more efficient. My goal is to bring Harrington to the forefront in our customers' eyes as a leading material-handling solutions provider in the country.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: Patience is the key to success. Our team interacts with almost all departments at Harrington on a daily basis. Being able to get all of them focused on one project requires patience and understanding. It can be challenging, but in the end, it is truly rewarding to see the whole company come together to launch a new product or initiative.

Also, listening is crucial. If you can't listen to your team and the others around you, you will never truly be able to empower others.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: You cannot ever take any piece of business for granted. Complacency will cost you down the road, and the second you let yourself feel secure with a piece of business, you start lowering your service level to the customer.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: It's simple. When I get home from the office or a trip overseas, I make my family my No. 1 priority. We always try to eat dinner together and talk about our days and experiences. I put my phone away and just focus on being a good husband and dad.

For more information, visit www.harringtonhoists.com or call (800) 233-3010.