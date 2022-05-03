A conversation with Hari Gopu of Taurus Industrial Group

Taurus Industrial Group is celebrating more than 50 years of successful operation.

The company has recently made progress in the fields of renewable energy, 3-D laser technology and more, as well as maintained its quality of performance in its specialized fields. BIC Magazine recently spoke to Taurus Industrial Group COO Hari Gopu to learn more about his goals for Taurus and his position, which he has held since January 2021.

Hari Gopu, COO, Taurus Industrial Group

Q: What is the biggest news at Taurus Industrial Group right now?

A: Presenting Taurus Industrial Group's portfolio to our customers. Our portfolio companies have more than 50 years of success and history in civil and mechanical engineering, rotating equipment maintenance, refractory, scaffolding and insulation. We are rebranding under the Taurus umbrella to provide an integrated service to our customers across the petrochemical, oil and gas, and alternative energy sectors.

We are also increasing our footprint in the growing renewable energy market, across solar, wind and power projects. We have invested in innovative new technology, such as 3-D laser scanning/modeling and our computerized hydrodemolition. It is an exciting time for our business, especially as we increase the awareness of the Taurus brand.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: Instilling a "continuous improvement" mindset across every aspect of our business -- safety, quality, people and process. Doing so means we are better able to evolve, adapt and offer our customers higher levels of services more efficiently.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: Continuing to push safety, innovation and technology across operations. Our customers' expectations and requirements are increasing. At the same time, accessing and retaining the right personnel is more competitive than ever. In a rapidly changing global environment, it is critical to bring differentiated service offerings and increased value to our customers, as well as greater opportunities to our people.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We have more than 50 years of long-standing relationships, safety excellence and success across the petrochemical and oil and gas industries. We continue to be a close business partner to our traditional customer base. We have also successfully delivered many projects across utilities and biofuels. Our considerable strength in power systems testing and commissioning, rotating equipment and engineering have translated very well into the renewable energy market. Our safety, training, process, operational controls, and access to qualified personnel are key strengths when undertaking projects in the emerging renewables market.

Importantly, many of our existing customers are embarking on lowering their carbon footprint. We understand the needs of our customers and know their safety requirements and operational processes. Through our growth in areas such as renewable energy, we can leverage our learnings and offer them to our existing customers. An example of this is in things such as installation of electric vehicle charging stations and incorporating solar installations into existing industrial facilities. This is a key advantage we bring, specifically in driving cost and operational efficiencies to customers.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "Ideas are worthless in the absence of execution." All the ideas in the world won't be any good to you unless you can execute them. The best leaders are able to generate great ideas and execute them flawlessly.

For more information, visit www.taurusig.com or call (979) 236-0143.