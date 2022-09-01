A conversation with Carlos Caban of Caban Industrial Group

Caban Industrial Group's, Carlos Caban, started his business from the ground up, having gained invaluable experience working in various safety department jobs.

Success was not immediate, but rather came through hard work and the belief that great obstacles and setbacks had to be overcome to create the godly company he intended.

Carlos Caban Carlos Caban, CEO, Caban Industrial Group

Q: What led you to start Caban Industrial Group?

A: I have always tried to do better. Through a myriad of attempts I knocked on countless empty doors. The first major opportunity available to me was a Hispanic grant from Texas A&M University which enabled me to take OSHA classes. I dreamed of having a safety company, and it goes without saying this took a lot of hard work and dedication. I had to juggle between family and work and it's not easy when you start with nothing. I had to encourage myself through difficult times. In times when I had absolutely zero resources, I had to remind myself that hard work would pay off.

Q: How did you develop the skills that led to your success?

A: The skills developed through on-the-job experience, lots of exposure and attained knowledge. I worked for major industrial companies in their safety departments. Through this avenue, I was able to open a small, in-home safety training center. For a time, I was working full-time and teaching safety training on the weekends or in the evenings, as the schedule allowed, and also tending to my family. Before long, I made the decision to open my own safety training business. Since having my own business was a long-time dream of mine, the decision was easy. It was in safety training that I met my original partner who introduced me to the pipeline business. This expanded exponentially and thus Caban Industrial Group was born.

Success was not immediate. The main element to our growth and moving forward was bringing in key players, such as new managers and supervisors to Caban Industrial. They not only brought knowledge and talent, but a combined experience to be reckoned with. It didn't stop there. It took arduous work, long days, knocking on many doors (even more than once) and putting our company's name out there. Persistence never takes 'no' for an answer. It's always about learning and applying that knowledge directly into jobs and business ventures. Success showed its face for the first time when Caban Industrial obtained its first Master Service Agreement. Since then, we have seen continuous growth, but success didn't come all at once. I cannot say we have reached the climax of success, instead we are blessed and proud to see increase upon increase. I do know this; we are continually building a godly company based on godly principles.

Q: What is the biggest news or issue at your company right now?

A: We are excited with our new niche expansions: our new insulation panel-manufacturing facility will provide an opportunity to put our stamp on our own panels, and our heat- protective blanket facility.

Q: What makes your team stand out?

A: I cannot say enough about our team's professionalism. Their knowledge of the industry is exemplary. Their dedication and loyalty to Caban Industrial is beyond reproach. We have an outstanding team of seasoned and well-known and respected professionals.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home-life balance?

A: Dedication to God and family always comes first. That's it -- period.

For more information, visit www.cabancompanies.com or call (832) 695-2324.