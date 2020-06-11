A conversation with Armando Caceres Jr. of Overnite Software Inc.

Armando Caceres Jr., President and CEO, OverNite Software Inc.

Armando Caceres Jr., president and CEO of OverNite Software Inc. (OSI), believes in "innovation above profit," and this core principle has helped drive and motivate the company since he took over in 1995. BIC Magazine recently visited with him to learn more about how his philosophy shapes OSI's training software and products.

Q: What led to your position at OSI?

A: I discovered self-paced training while serving in the U.S. Navy in the mid- 1970s. I was fascinated by the idea that I could go through a training module and learn a skill or set of skills -- unattended -- and work through them at my pace.

I followed that up by taking correspondence courses on some of my hobbies through the mail in the early 1980s. At that time, I was working for a Fortune 500 company and began to write self-paced learning modules to train co-workers on different aspects of our jobs. When personal computers (PCs) arrived, I saw the potential to develop selfpaced courses for delivery via a PC and later realized the potential for delivery over the internet when it first became popular. My vision to modernize training went beyond just the company I worked for, so I left that job to help start OSI. We were the first company to offer an internet-based learning management system (LMS) in the U.S.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: I aim to shield employees from "outside noise" to help keep their focus on creating innovative and breakthrough solutions that wow and delight our customers. At OSI, we believe that if we can develop and provide the tools that will take customers to the next level, our customers will respond. We embrace the belief that "if we build it, they will come." Our standard is simple: If we can't do it better, why bother?

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: I want to remove barriers to success. While publicly traded companies focus on profit and increasing value for their shareholders, being a privately held company allows us to focus on our passions without having to cut corners to achieve the highest possible profit margin. In my role, it is essential to create and maintain this culture of passion and innovation, keep challenging all of us to break through the norms and create the tools that will give our customers a competitive edge. We are not an "us, too" company; we are more of an "only us" company.

Q: What is the biggest news at OSI right now?

A: We are about to announce a new suite of cloud-based products that will add to our class-leading LMS, including Knowledge Management, Contractor Management and many more apps designed to disrupt the current way of thinking and usher in a new level of productivity-enhancing tools for both management and employees.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: In addition to hunting, fishing, back packing, cooking and travel, I like to quilt. From the piecing to making the blocks to sewing it all together and the final quilting, it is very relaxing and gives me a great sense of accomplishment. I've made quilts for most of my grandchildren using old Singer machines. I own seven total. The oldest is a 1917 treadle. If I had space, I'd probably have many more. I've learned to restore, repair and maintain them. It's a great hobby that I can enjoy with my wife.