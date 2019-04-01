Apache. A company doing it right.

Apache Industrial Services has built a reputation of doing what it promises, when it promises, exactly how it promises. The company's story has been one of determined success, and as its man-hours grow, the company's safety record continues to be among the industry's best. In fact, in 2018, the company boasted a TRIR of .06 and an EMR of .39.

Many factors have contributed to the company's steady rise as an industry leader: leading safety programs, innovative training practices, world-class facilities, a focus on customer service and dedicated, hands-on leadership. These form the solid foundation of an engaged, dynamic, solutions-driven company. But at the heart of Apache's success lie its robust culture and its unwavering commitment to its craftsmen.

After years of building itself up, job by job, Apache has made it clear there is still more to come for the company with an obsession for doing it right -- inside and outside the organization.

From its inception, Apache has set itself apart by hiring and working with the best craftsmen in the industry. Experienced, skilled craftsmen define the company and drive performance, culture and safety from the organization's roots. In many ways, the commitment to invest and reinvest in its people is the hallmark of Apache. As CEO Mike Knigin opens virtually every presentation he makes, "The assets of Apache walk in and out the door every day. They are not attached to the shop floor. It is for our craftsmen that we are committed to doing it right -- they are what keep us all engaged, safe and performing at the highest levels in the industry."

Add to personnel the company's investment in world-class training facilities, culture and a commitment to safety, and it becomes apparent how Apache Industrial Services delivers on its promises -- to its own people and its customers.

An empowered team

At Apache Industrial Services, work ethic is not just a concept; it's a reality. Regardless of where the company operates, Apache is and always will be a service business. "Success is 100-percent about our people, our craftsmen," said Knigin. "It's common for our leaders to be on a jobsite working and interfacing with customers to ensure that every employee is engaged in finding the right solutions. Apache's leaders are committed to being on-site whenever necessary, even nights and weekends."

Leadership at Apache means establishing a work environment where craftsmen are comfortable learning, growing and refining their trade. Knigin continued, "It is our strong belief that if we create a place where craftsmen want to be, if we are the employer of choice in the marketplace, the rest will take care of itself. To do this, people need to be able to make a difference, to feel and be part of something. They cannot be marginalized or made to feel like a number."

Apache Industrial Services employs men and women of character who are interested in making a positive impact. The company looks for people who are committed to the Apache Way of working and interacting. Apache craftsmen are individually empowered to take ownership of their actions and to be leaders in whatever task they are asked to complete.

"In order to solve problems for our customers, we have to see the world through the eyes of our craftsmen in the trenches, in the field, in the line of fire," said Knigin. "We are all about empowering our people -- our craftsmen -- to take ownership, to be owners of their actions and to be leaders in the execution of the task at hand. That's what we refer to as 'performance with a sense of purpose.'" All of these are reasons why Apache invested in the construction of the largest, most advanced, totally dedicated Craft Training Center in the U.S.

Confidence in superior training

The Apache Industrial Services training complex in Houston is the first of its kind and is believed to be the largest shop facility in the hemisphere, if not the world. But size is not the only story here. What is most important is the commitment to doing what's right and doing it safely.

Apache's groundbreaking Houston Operations Center is on its 125-acre campus and features:

28 independent climate-controlled workspaces.

Blast booth, roto-blast machine and exterior blast area.

Two paint booths with state-of-the-art air handling systems.

More than 60 acres of laydown and equipment storage.

Significant investment in material handling equipment.

28 production bays that measure 150 feet by 80 feet each.

The campus houses the largest shop for coating, fireproofing and thermal spray aluminum facilities in the Gulf Coast. Every year, customers send Apache more than 3,000 truckloads of equipment, including piping, structure, plate, vessels and handrails. This adds up to more than 60,000 tons of steel and millions of square feet of surface area. By applying coatings in the shop instead of in the field, Apache is able to save customers money, often in the range of 20-30 percent. Doing this work in the shop also eliminates disruptions of other crafts and scheduling issues that would otherwise occur on the jobsite.

"This facility's wide range of amenities and accommodations allows us to deliver an uncommon level of service for our customers," said David Bretherton, COO of Apache Industrial Services. "And with 300,000 square feet of production warehouse space and room for expansion, customers can be confident that Apache will always be able to deliver."

Apache administers comprehensive safety and skills training at the facility on a regularly scheduled basis. The company continues to collaborate with a number of technical organizations at the training center, including NCCER, NACE, Security Industry Association, OSHA, Houston Area Safety Council and others. In addition to certifications, extra learning and skill refinement, the training center provides the link for an employee to become infused into the culture and to become immersed in Apache Pride.

The investment in the Apache training center is a vital part of the company's mission to be a leader in the qualification, training and retention of its people. In addition to traditional classroom-style learning, written evaluations and training, Apache is able to perform pre-job field performance assessments and training at the facility for all crafts, including scaffolding and insulation. This means Apache workers have the technical skills, safety background and practice they need before they ever step out onto a jobsite. Apache and its customers know the craftsmen on the job are the right craftsmen for the job, and there is no ambiguity about the level of expertise or skillset of any craftsman on the Apache team.

A reputation for quality

As the backbone of the Apache operation and ambassadors to the Apache Industrial Services brand, craftsmen are supported by a network, a host of resources and an infrastructure that allow them to get the job done right.

Service line by service line, Apache is recognized for the quality of its work. In the scaffolding division, craftsmen utilize equipment with an average service time of only two years. The sheer scale of the scaffolding inventory has allowed Apache to offer some of the best material availability in the industry.

As the largest intumescent epoxy applicator in this hemisphere, Apache is also recognized as one of the largest passive fire protection applicators in the U.S.

Whether the job entails refractory work or insulation, metallizing or safety management, Apache has the expertise and track record. And the company has a demonstrated commitment to doing it the right way, the Apache Way, every time.

Doing it right -- safely

A good safety record is an indicator of many things: pride in performance, great execution and quality craftsmanship. There is no stronger indicator of an exceptional company culture than a superior safety record.

Safety has always been, and will always be, core to how Apache does business. The company is proud of its safety performance while logging over 14 million man-hours in 2018. In fact, for nine years in a row, Apache has achieved record levels of improved safety benchmarks, even as the company's head count has increased.

"All companies want their people to stay safe on a jobsite, and most are good at talking about the importance of safety," said Apache's Chief Safety Officer Tysen Lutz. "But when you dig a little deeper, you find that the safety message may not reach to the individual level, the worker in the field who is putting up scaffolding, painting a structure or swinging a hammer. Apache makes it a point to connect our safety message and culture to each and every employee, regardless of their role in a project."

"Safety is more than a performance indicator; it's a cultural indicator," Knigin added. "If our safety performance is strong, it means our message and commitment to our people is connecting directly with our craftsmen. It means we are operating with Apache Pride."

Apache employees are empowered to work safely on every task, every time. Leadership has the expectation that every Apache craftsman takes pride in his or her work. In fact, employees are trained safety is the "signature" that they leave on each job. All employees must own their work and be prepared to defend the quality of their efforts.

Craftsmen are also required to "make it personal" with regard to safe work practices, and each participates in creating a Personal Safety Plan that is carried with the employee at all times. The Personal Safety Plan serves as a constant reminder safety must remain top of mind. It is intended to motivate employees to look out for the safety of their fellow employees as well as their own. It also serves as a reminder safety matters to customers, to co-workers and, most of all, to the families who rely on Apache employees to come home safely each and every day.

With its unparalleled focus on safety, Apache is recognized as an "A" rated contractor with ISNetworld, Browz, PICS and other related industry organizations. The company's peers consistently recognize this commitment to safety, and its customers have come to rely on the Apache Way of delivering safe and quality work.

Building from a place of strength Part of building a culture of performance is protecting what works. It also entails preserving the integrity of what has come before while adding new ways of thinking and doing. Apache will continue to build on its growing reputation in the areas it serves, strategically and with purpose.

Through its work, record of safety and culture, Apache continues to make a statement. But it is the actions of Apache's craftsmen that speak the loudest and most clearly define and differentiate a company doing it right.

For more information on Apache Industrial Services, call Mike Knigin or James Fiscus at (713) 450-9307, or visit www.apacheip.com.

