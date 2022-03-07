A beacon among Bay Area Houston hotels

Relax, recharge and reconnect at South Shore Harbour, the largest full-service waterside resort in Southeast Texas.

This tropically infused getaway will inspire and serve as a stunning backdrop for your next conference, wedding, corporate event or family celebration.

South Shore Harbour's 230-room facility features 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a 9,000-square-foot ballroom and 70-seat amphitheater with on-site catering and audiovisual support. South Shore Harbour's conference center is the perfect combination of getaway and relaxation, a destination conference venue that companies have returned to year after year.

While staying at South Shore Harbour, spend time at the 185-foot Oasis Pool & Bar that offers private cabanas and a swim-up bar where you can enjoy laid-back fare and cocktails without leaving the water. For a fine dining experience, visit the Opus Bistro & Steakhouse located adjacent to the hotel. Additional amenities include nearby access to a 130,000-square-foot fitness center and 27-hole championship golf course.

Join South Shore Harbour for the resort and conference center's many events throughout the year, including Sip & Sail boat cruises, monthly wine dinners, and additional events themed for the holidays. For the full list of upcoming events, visit www.sshr.com/hotel-events.

Remember to visit nearby attractions including the Kemah Boardwalk (just 10 minutes away), Space Center Houston, or explore the various shopping and dining options in League City. Come enjoy everything the Gulf Coast region has to offer with South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center.

For more information, visit www.sshr.com or call (281) 334-1000.