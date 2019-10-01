High Value, Utmost Service

Horizon Environmental broke into the industry in 2003 as an emergency response organization, cleaning oil and other hazardous material spills. Today, Horizon is known as a complete environmental services company, offering tank cleaning; emergency response; waste hauling; and vacuum truck, remediation and product sales services.

CEO Davian Ploger joined Horizon in 2012 as the company looked to expand and transition into a comprehensive environmental services business. Ploger, a 20-year veteran of the environmental services sector, previously held positions as CEO and president of First Response Environmental Group in Tennessee and another large-scale environmental services group in south Louisiana. Having helped grow and restructure these and other environmental service companies in his career, Ploger was instrumental in helping Horizon grow into the wide-ranging services provider it is today.

High-value services

One of Horizon's greatest strengths is its knowledgeable team. Customers can leverage the company's know-how to perform necessary services at competitive pricing. No matter what the environmental job, Horizon delivers with attention and integrity in the pursuit of bringing you success.

As part of its complete environmental services, Horizon Environmental offers the following:

Industrial tank cleaning. Horizon works diligently to offer a wide variety of tank cleaning services for terminals, refineries and chemical facilities. Its team has cleaned tanks ranging from 500 barrels to 200,000 barrels with internal products such as naptha, xylene, toluene, various lube oils, benzene, fuel oil and diesel.

Emergency response. Horizon's birth into the business was as an emergency response cleanup group for both oil and hazardous material spills. Through the years, the company's emergency team has worked on oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Buzzard's Bay, Massachusetts; and, most recently, the bird flu epidemic cleanup of 2015 in Minnesota and Iowa.

Vacuum truck services and waste hauling. Horizon's fleet of 70-barrel and 130-barrel vacuum trucks plays a key role in transporting liquid waste from the generator to the proper disposal facility. A fleet of bobtail and double-rail roll-off haulers also allows Horizon's team to assist clients with nonliquid disposal needs.

Remediation. Horizon's team has cleaned up numerous internal tank farm spills and remediated soil inside tank walls, while also remediating large plots of soil from pipeline ruptures, well sites contaminated from well blow-outs and truck rollovers.

Product sales. This service allows the Horizon team to locate and provide products for your environmental compliance, safety and cleanup use. Horizon has the capability to build spill kits of any size for staging in a customer's facility.

Providing the utmost service

Ploger says the No. 1 thing differentiating Horizon from others in the industry is the personal attention and care the company offers its customers.

"We treat every customer like they have been a customer for life," Ploger explained. "As a smaller business, we don't want to lose any of our customers and, therefore, we are willing to work with any customer on any grievance to make it right."

He added that integrity is key to every job and relationship Horizon conducts. "Our integrity is always to under-promise and over-deliver," Ploger said.

Horizon informs potential clients that, as a company, it will bend over backward to satisfy their safety, economic and project completion targets. Integrity is vital to the company, so every job it takes on is performed with the utmost honor. And if there is a service Horizon isn't able to deliver on safely and to the best of its capabilities, it is upfront and honest.

"If a customer asks our company to do something that is outside of our wheelhouse, then we are candid with the customer on what we can't do," Ploger said.

Taking safety seriously

As a company, Horizon believes there is no prosperity without safety and there is no safety without absolute precaution. Horizon takes a diligent approach to all aspects of overseeing the well-being of its staff, from training to equipment to ongoing discussion and mentorship in the field. Protecting its people and clients, ensuring a cautious working environment and efficiently executing all projects are priorities for Horizon.

For the past three years, Horizon has maintained a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of zero, and the company is looking to continue that trend to four years and beyond. Ploger calls this rate a "testament" to the company's safety culture.

"All Horizon employees are empowered to have job-stop power if an unsafe aspect of a project presents itself," he said. "We maintain our excellent safety culture by ensuring our employees understand that being safe allows for greater employee benefits for each of them."

Safety extends beyond on-site activity to work taking place before, during and even after the job. That's why all Horizon emergency response employees undergo rigorous and diverse training, including HAZWOPER, confined space training and site-specific training. Horizon's TWIC-certified team members can also gain access to almost all chemical plants and other high-risk locations. Even during the most extreme HAZMAT acid spills and oil spill scenarios, Horizon uses its extensive experience to protect the well-being of all involved.

When choosing a company that will get the job done, you should know there's nothing like experience to vouch for the right remediation partner. Horizon didn't become a leader in the industry overnight and has continued to prove its value as a trusted, complete environmental services partner to oil refineries, chemical plants, the marine transportation industry, exploration and production, pipelines, government municipalities and industrial facilities.

Minimum Training for all Employees: 40-hour HAZWOPER (1910.120)

Annual 8-hour HAZWOPER Refresher

Confined Space (Entry Level)

Respiratory Protection (Supplied Air)

Boom Deployment

Lead Awareness

15-Hour Disaster Site Worker

For more information, visit www.horizon-environ.com or call (281) 479-5300.