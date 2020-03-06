EIA outlook forecasts continued American energy growth

Businessman on 2019, 2020 sign Side view of attractive businessman with telescope standing and looking into the distance on abstract year 2019, 2020 direction sign board on sky background. Happy New Year, research and success concept

The EIA's first 2020 edition of the Short- Term Energy Outlook (STEO) includes for the first time energy forecasts for 2021. Notably, EIA forecasts the U.S. will continue to be a net exporter of total crude oil and petroleum products, and energy-related CO2 emissions will decrease by 2 percent in 2020 and by 1.5 percent in 2021.

Highlights from the EIA STEO include:

EIA forecasts Brent crude oil spot prices will average $65/barrel (b) in 2020 and $68/b in 2021, compared with an average of $64/b in 2019. EIA expects West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices will average about $5.50/b lower than Brent prices through 2020 and 2021, compared with an average WTI discount of about $7.35/b in 2019.

Global liquid fuels inventories were mostly unchanged in 2019, and EIA expects they will grow by 0.3 million bpd in 2020 and then decline by 0.2 million bpd in 2021.

U.S. regular gasoline retail prices averaged $2.60/gallon in 2019, and EIA forecasts they will average $2.63/gallon in both 2020 and 2021.

EIA estimates U.S. crude oil production averaged 12.2 million bpd in 2019, up 1.3 million bpd from 2018. EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production will average 13.3 million bpd in 2020 and 13.7 million bpd in 2021. Most of the production growth in the forecast occurs in the Permian region of Texas and New Mexico.

U.S. net imports of crude oil and petroleum products fell from an average of 2.3 million bpd in 2018 to an average of 0.5 million bpd in 2019, and EIA estimates the U.S. has exported more total crude oil and petroleum products than it has imported since September. EIA forecasts the U.S. will be a net exporter of total crude oil and petroleum products by 0.8 million bpd in 2020 and by 1.4 million bpd in 2021.

U.S. dry natural gas production set a new record in 2019, averaging 92 Bcf/d. EIA forecasts dry natural gas production will rise to 94.7 Bcf/d in 2020 and then decline to 94.1 Bcf/d in 2021. Production in the Appalachian region drives the forecast as it shifts from growth in 2020 to declining production in 2021.

EIA forecasts Henry Hub natural gas spot prices will average $2.33/MMBtu in 2020, down from $2.57/MMBtu in 2019. EIA expects natural gas prices will then increase in 2021, reaching an annual average of $2.54/MMBtu.

EIA expects the share of U.S. total utility-scale electricity generation from natural gas-fired power plants will remain relatively steady; it was 37 percent in 2019, and EIA forecasts it will be 38 percent in 2020 and 37 percent in 2021. Electricity generation from renewable energy sources rises from a share of 17 percent last year to 19 percent in 2020 and 22 percent in 2021, with coal's forecast share of electricity generation decreasing from 24 percent in 2019 to 21 percent in both 2020 and 2021. The nuclear share of generation, which averaged slightly more than 20 percent in 2019, will be slightly less than 20 percent by 2021, consistent with upcoming reactor retirements.

After decreasing by 2.1 percent in 2019, EIA forecasts energy-related CO2 emissions will decrease by 2 percent in 2020 and by 1.5 percent in 2021. Declining emissions reflect forecast declines in total U.S. energy consumption combined with assumptions of relatively normal weather. Energy-related CO2 emissions are sensitive to changes in weather, economic growth, energy prices and fuel mix.

The DOE appreciates EIA's insightful analysis and is excited about the positive forecast for American energy in 2021. DOE will continue to pursue policies that unleash American energy and make the U.S. more energy independent.

"From being a net exporter of oil to growing our renewable generation, the Trump administration has created an environment for growth and prosperity in American energy," said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. "While our energy production and exports continue to soar, we are simultaneously leading the world in reducing energy-related carbon emissions. Data released by EIA projects the U.S. will continue this trend, predicting further CO2 emissions reductions in 2020 and 2021."

For more information, visit www.energy.gov or www.eia.gov.