The Talent Pipeline

Q: What are your responsibilities?

Dennetta Starks Quality Assurance Team Lead — Beaumont Chemical Goodyear Chemical

A: I'm responsible for driving the quality initiatives at Goodyear's Beaumont, Texas, chemical plant. This involves collaborating with every department and its designated teams to determine the best methods and procedures that will allow for safe operation and production, ultimately yielding quality finished products. I also help ensure the delivery of satisfactory outcomes when supplier and customer issues arise related to our products and services. Bringing value to customers and their experience with our brand is the catalyst that motivates all Beaumont associates to meet the company's high standards for product quality and customer satisfaction.

Q: What led to your position, and what education does it require?

A: At an early age, I took a keen interest in math and science. I was encouraged to participate in STEM workshops and conferences that were hosted in my region. As a high school student, I benefited greatly from these enrichment programs, so this influenced my decision to pursue and obtain a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and an MBA.

Two previous work experiences prepared me for my current role. I started my professional career as an environmental engineer. Two months after being hired, I was promoted to a refinery liaison position where I had a visible presence in the community and reinforced my company's commitment to community leaders to advance safe production practices and responsible environmental protection. I was also an analytical chemist in the lubricants and specialties industry where I was responsible for analyzing and approving finished products for packaging and worldwide distribution.

Both positions afforded me numerous opportunities to strengthen my skillset and contribute to company goals and the bottom line.

Q: What are the most challenging aspects of your position?

A: No matter what your role is within a company, challenges will arise that could affect throughput. These challenges often test your mental fortitude and your ability to be effective and efficient. When dealing with obstacles, I face them with a proactive approach and a positive attitude. It is imperative that I collaborate with management, peers and direct reports to identify and align on an executable plan moving forward. Team dialogue allows everyone to be included and engaged and for different perspectives to be heard and considered. It also equips me with the resources needed to implement a strategy that will help all areas achieve their goals. This is and always will be a leading indicator of our success as an organization.

Q: What has been your proudest achievement so far in your role?

A: My proudest achievement thus far is representing Goodyear in the community. While in my current role, I have been the recipient of the Jefferson County "40 Professionals Under 40" award and had the privilege of representing the company as the commencement speaker for the graduating class of 2021 at the high school I attended. I take pride in these and many other honors that have brought about a positive image for the company and its brand.

Q: What do you enjoy about your role?

A: I enjoy working with a team of insightful and knowledgeable professionals in the areas of quality, engineering, operations, environmental, and health and safety. All of us strive to achieve the core goals of safe work, continuous improvement, social responsibility, optimal productivity and overall sustainability.

