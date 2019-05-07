Water treatment system operation completed ‘without a hitch’

Mobile Mini of Chicago recently performed and completed a 100-percent turnkey water treatment system operation on a commercial boiler for a customer. Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions, a provider of effective, efficient and ecologically sound solutions for liquid and solid temporary storage, pumping and filtration needs, implemented a 600-gallon-per-minute water treatment system. The system is designed to treat large power providers of boiler, economizer and air-heater wash-water treatment.

During the project, Mobile Mini set up a temporary water treatment system consisting of a polymer and flocculant chemical addition and eight weir tanks. Water treatment operators were on hand 24 hours a day for the project length of 20 days as work was completed.

High solids, iron, oil, grease and copper were the principle containments in the water. The solids settle out in the weir tanks with the overflow water, which is pumped through bag filtration from a 10-micron bag through a 5-micron bag and down to a 1-micron filter bag. The overflow water flows through 20,000 pounds of activated carbon before going through another 1-micron filter bag to be polished.

Prior to discharge, the water's final storage was in a 24,000-barrel (880,000-gallon) modular tank for 24-hour sampling. Once the testing was completed and all requirements were met, the water was pumped to the discharge point over 1,000 feet from the modular tank.

Because the treatment system runs 24/7, Mobile Mini provided eight water treatment operators, four per 12-hour shift, so someone was always on watch during the work. The operators stayed on hand throughout the project's duration, braving the frigid cold of Chicago this past winter. The operators validated flow rates, performed bag filter changes, checked carbon performance, monitored pump performance and confirmed water clarity.

Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions recently implemented a 600-gallon-per-minute water treatment system for a customer in the Chicago area.

Bob White, industrial outside sales representative with 28 years' experience in water handling and treatment, stayed on call 24 hours a day throughout the entire project.

"It's gone off without a hitch; all of our numbers came back really good, and we stayed within compliance," White explained.

Upon completion of the project, the treatment system processed over 4 million gallons of water. Altogether, there were zero compliance issues for any of the tested contaminants. The customer experienced zero hours of lost cleaning time as a direct result of not having any issues with the system's performance.

For more information, visit www.mobilemini.com or call (800) 228-5669.

View in Digital Edition