Venture Global enters JV for Plaquemines LNG plant

Venture Global LNG recently confirmed that construction firm Zachry Group will work with engineering firm KBR Inc. in a joint venture (JV) to build the first phase of the Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana.

The joint venture, called KZJV, will install modular liquefaction trains at Plaquemines that are similar to systems being installed at Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana.

Venture Global has contracted 3.5 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of the first 10-MTPA phase of Plaquemines under binding 20-year offtake agreements and has received both DOE export authorization and final approval from FERC. Venture Global is building or developing over 50 MTPA of LNG production capacity in Louisiana, including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu Pass that is expected to enter commercial service in 2022.

