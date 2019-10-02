Trust a proven partner for aboveground storage tank products

Mesa's Armor-Clad flexible tank drain.

Since 1967, Mesa Industries Inc. has been a trusted and proven partner for high-performance products in the aboveground storage tank industry around the world. The company's customers include the largest oil and gas companies, refineries, and construction and maintenance contractors in the industry. Mesa ETP recently partnered with WG Seals to offer an even more comprehensive line of aboveground tank products and services. Integrating the product lines of both Mesa ETP and WG Seals under the unified Mesa Industries brand has strengthened the company's ability to provide exceptionally engineered solutions and customer-focused support worldwide.

For more than 50 years, Mesa ETP has engineered and manufactured high-quality products for aboveground storage tanks. These products include tank drains, seal systems, emission control products, vapor collection bladders and other custom-engineered solutions. Working closely with tank owners and contractor companies, Mesa ETP engineers its products to the specific dimensions and configurations needed to meet each customer's unique application and conditions requirements. Working hand-in-hand with tank owners and maintenance companies, Mesa ETP strives to create products that are a perfect match with the installed environment.

WG Seals has been an industry leader in the design and engineering of aboveground storage tank seals for over 35 years. Its seals are custom-engineered to meet each tank's specific profile and rim characteristics, with attention paid to the product contained therein and other environmental factors that impact the required performance. Like Mesa's, WG Seals' global installations number is well into the thousands. The WG Seals product line includes primary and secondary seal systems, rim-mounted foam dams, deck positioners and other engineered solutions for aboveground storage tanks. Representing the Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for seal systems as defined by the EPA, WG Seals is the only U.S. manufacturer of floating roof seals to be ISO-9001:2015 certified.

The regionally distributed sales team of Mesa Industries collaborates with customers to utilize the strengths of both product lines to provide complete turnkey solutions. Sales managers and the company's technical field service team offer their extensive background in the preparation and installation of every Mesa Industries product. Their highly skilled team of engineers provides custom aboveground storage tank drawings and manufacturing processes to produce the most trusted products in the industry. Backed by decades of experience and proven performance, Mesa Industries' aboveground storage tank products are among the best in industry.

About Mesa Industries

Mesa Industries is an ISO 9001:2015 certified American-based manufacturing company. With headquarters in Cincinnati, it is also a certified woman-owned business through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

For more information, visit www.mesaetp.com or call (866) 368-7532, or visit www.wgseals.com or call (844) 784-3338.