The reality of online tank inspection

TYLER POWELL, Development Program Manager, Diakont Advanced Technologies

Scheduling a storage tank outage to comply with regulations and industry standards can be inconvenient, especially when trying to align inspection schedules with repair schedules and customer expectations.

It is possible for tanks to remain filled and operational to simplify tank inspection and maintenance. Nondestructive testing (NDT) sensors and high-definition cameras on a crawler can be applied to complete API 653 inspections.

Tank entry costs: Financial and human

Traditional storage tank inspections require inspectors to enter and occupy the tank for the duration of the inspection. Because this requires tank operators to drain, clean and ventilate the tank, traditional inspection incurs both the actual cost of all operations and the opportunity cost of the tank being unavailable for use.

Any personnel who enter the tank during the outage encounter confined space and hazardous substance risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 166 confined space fatalities in 2017 (an increase of 15 percent over 2016) as well as 531 fatalities due to harmful substances or environmental exposure. Additionally, hazard communication, respiratory protection and lockout/ tagout (LOTO) were three of the top five most frequently cited OSHA standards violated in 2018.

The ability to inspect tanks without draining them will save storage tank operators substantial money, improve site safety and maximize operational efficiency.

Robotic inspection service

Magnetic flux leakage (MFL) combined with ultrasonic testing modules ensure tool coverage complies with API 653 requirements. Unlike in traditional inspections, which promise a full MFL scan but only use a secondary technology to confirm questionable findings, technicians use both NDT modules to gather data for the entire tank floor. In addition to ensuring all anomalies are located and measured, this additional data allows data analysts to provide accurate metal thickness readings for use in structural integrity efforts.

Cameras on the robotic crawler provide a view of the tank interior where conditions inside the tank permit. The crawler is also equipped with 3-D sonar units to help technicians navigate in limited visibility as well as locate plate lap welds, the tank shell and objects in the tank (e.g., roof drains, floating roof legs, the sump, etc.).

Service value

A robotic crawler can completely eliminate lost revenue and increased costs inherent to service outages:

Tank operators can schedule a crawler inspection at their convenience rather than change their turnaround schedule to include a traditional inspection.

Deploying the crawler into a full tank to determine floor integrity helps optimize maintenance budgets by ensuring tanks are emptied for service only when necessary.

Technicians climb onto the tank roof only to launch and retrieve the crawler, and never enter the tank. The crawler's remote operation eliminates the need to clean the tank or ensure tank interior safety for human entry, reducing inspection costs by up to 90 percent.

Gaining inspection data prior to a planned outage rather than during the outage helps operators optimize project efficiency and further reduce turnaround time.

A 600-foot-long umbilical cable helps place the control station per operator preference to maximize inspection personnel safety and minimize inspection impact on other site operations.

