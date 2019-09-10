Custom shelters to expertly protect your investments

Quality shelters are important to protect assets from sun, rain, wind and snow, and Southern Comfort Shelters has the products, services and skills to meet any shelter need. Specializing in portable buildings for industrial and residential applications, its heavy-duty shelters are designed to have a professional look with the construction and industrial marketplace in mind.

Industrial storage is just one of the many potential uses of a shelter from Southern Comfort Shelters. Shelters are also available with temporary flooring an picnic tables.

Whether you need a small storage area or a large containment structure, Southern Comfort Shelters has you covered with a complete line of polyolefin/laminated vinyl covered shelters.

Southern Comfort Shelters attributes its success to true dedication and service for customers. It is a hands-on company that exhibits hard work every step of the way. Shelters and supervised installation are available 24/7 and on holidays if needed. Shelters are available for purchase or can be leased for durations ranging from weekends to monthly or yearly. As an added service, Southern Comfort Shelters also rents folding tables and chairs.

Arriving in kit form, shelters can be easily erected by anyone in mere hours in most cases. All holes are predrilled, and all hardware and instructions are included. However, if necessary, and to provide experienced quality, an installation crew can be sent to render a turnkey setup and takedown operation.

Shelters are designed with no stakes or guy wires. Heavy-duty auger-type anchors are included with each shelter, allowing the framework to remain aboveground and portable.

Shelters from Southern Comfort can be used for a variety of applications, from lunchrooms or fabrication shops to large covered industrial storage and work areas. Covers are available in canopy-style, three-quarter cover (40-48 feet from the ground) and full cover. For special applications, a double-laced cover that can be raised and lowered is offered.

But Southern Comfort Shelters doesn't stop with traditional tent applications. Southern Comfort Shelters has the resources and flexibility to meet any client demand -- imagination is the limit. In addition to traditional shelter designs and uses, Southern Comfort Shelters provides customization abilities.

Event decking is available as a durable flooring solution. These components are constructed with high-impact polypropylene material. With a weight load limit of 20,000 pounds, you can even drive a forklift over it.

In addition, Southern Comfort Shelters can provide climate-controlled shelters. Velcro end-panels can be inserted to provide vacuum, dehumidification, negative air, or heat and air conditioning convenience. Southern Comfort Shelters can also insulate the material to provide moderate temperature control on small shelters. This ability to control the elements means your production can proceed, rain or shine, to help projects stay on schedule.

Shelters are crane-liftable, meaning they can be assembled and lifted to areas difficult to access for shelter construction. In addition, all shelters can be mounted on wheels to allow for the shelter to be constructed away from its final location and rolled over a stationary point for anchoring.

Among the solutions offered by Southern Comfort Shelters is the ability to purchase used tents. Custom-designed tents of varying lengths and widths are available for purchase at a discounted price.

Southern Comfort Shelters' professional staff is Security Passport-verified, OSHAcertified and holds TWIC cards.

For more information, visit www.southerncomfortshelters.com or call (800) 259-0776.