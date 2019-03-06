News Update: Terminals

Terminal

Pin Oak to expand land in Corpus Christi

POTAC LLC (Pin Oak) has acquired 236 acres near its terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas, to further expand its operating capabilities. The newly acquired site is situated adjacent to the Kansas City Southern (KCS) main rail line and Corpus Christi rail yard and can accommodate in excess of 10 million barrels of bulk liquids storage, as well as the construction and operation of a full unit train solution.

Pink Oak plans to connect the site through a short-distance pipeline to its main site on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, offering its customers additional tank capacity, as well as rail loading/unloading capabilities through an operational Union Pacific connection and KCS.

Pin Oak's main terminal is currently under construction, with brownfield expansion of more than 2 million barrels of crude storage, all supported by long-term third-party customer contracts. The connection into the Gray Oak Pipeline is currently under construction, and the terminal will be a necessary outlay for Permian and Eagle Ford crude.

For more information, visit www.pinoakcorpus.com or call (346) 998-3910.

Moda Midstream to expand Ingleside facility

Moda Midstream LLC has successfully commissioned upgrades to Berth 2A at the Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC) in Ingleside, Texas, to enable loading of very large crude carriers (VLCCs). Moda developed these upgrades to provide existing and potential customers with the ability to safely and cost effectively load VLCCs at rates up to 80,000 barrels per hour.

As part of the expansion program, Moda has commenced construction of an additional 10 million barrels of crude oil storage. Substantially, all of the new storage tanks will be placed in service throughout 2019, and the expansion will be complete by Q2 2020.

"Based on current customer interest, we are evaluating additional expansion phases that would increase available storage and waterfront capabilities at our 900-acre site," said Bo McCall, president and CEO of Moda.

Already one of the largest crude export terminals in the U.S., MIEC has approximately 2.1 million barrels of oil storage capacity and receives deliveries from the Cactus Oil Pipeline.

For more information, visit www.modamidstream.com or call (832) 930-4838.

Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives FEIS from FERC

FERC issued the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for Tellurian Inc.'s Driftwood LNG, an approximately 27.6-million-metric-ton-per-year LNG export facility and an associated 96-mile pipeline (Driftwood project), proposed near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, "Tellurian thanks the FERC for a thorough review and for remaining on schedule. We look forward to receiving the agency's order granting authorization to site, construct and operate our Driftwood project. Tellurian will then stand ready to make a final investment decision and begin construction in the first half of 2019, with the first LNG expected in 2023."

For more information, visit www.tellurianinc.com or call (832) 962-4000.

Annova LNG project advances with resumption of permit review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has resumed its Sections 10/404 Department of Army permitting process for Annova LNG in response to the project's timely data request submission. This resumption supports the timeline to receive federal approval by July 2019, as indicated in the August release of the FERC Notice of Schedule for the Annova LNG project.

USACE now has the requisite information to conduct a detailed review of the environmental impacts of an intrastate natural gas pipeline necessary to deliver feed gas to the project site, along with the LNG terminal's impacts, as part of its National Environmental Policy Act process. Annova LNG is in the process of securing 1 billion cubic feet per day of firm natural gas transportation from Agua Dulce to the project site, representing the total natural gas needs for the 6-million-tons-perannum LNG export project.

Annova LNG's commercial operation is scheduled for 2024 and would support an average of approximately 700 on-site jobs over a four-year period. Upon completion of the facility, approximately 165 permanent fulltime workers would run and manage the plant.

For more information, visit www.annovalng.com.

View in Digital Edition