Stolthaven considers CIMA’s work ‘high quality’

In October 2018, CIMA Services LP completed the Phase 1 civil and structural portions of the dock 11 expansion project for Stolthaven's Houston terminal facility. Stolthaven is currently in the process of a 27-acre greenfield expansion on the eastern property of the terminal. Once completed, the expansion will include a new ship dock and additional areas for tank storage, truck and rail loading operations.

CIMA's scope of work included clearing 100,000 cubic yards of mass grading; installing 128 40-foot-long augercast piles and castin- place concrete foundations; fabricating and installing 550 tons of structural steel for an 1,100-linear-foot pipe rack; installing 2,000 linear feet of reinforced concrete pipe for storm drainage; constructing a 50,000-squarefoot concrete road; and installing 12,000 square feet of impregnated concrete cloth for slope protection.

"Stolthaven has shown us over the past year that they really value relationships and input from the contractors they hire," said Colin Dodd, senior project manager for CIMA. "It's truly a team effort. Our employees have shown Stolthaven that it can trust us with big jobs. We know it's our people who set us apart.

"This project has also been a great experience for CIMA. The majority of our work has been on brownfield sites, so it's been nice to work on a greenfield site. We enjoyed this change of pace."

"CIMA has continued to provide high-quality construction for a fair price," said Alfredo Meinhardt, project manager for Stolthaven. "They do what they say; it's as simple as that. We hope to continue this relationship with CIMA for years to come."

CIMA has a proven track record of successfully performing complex industry projects like the work it completed for Stolthaven.

"It is our belief that our successes are due in large part to CIMA's philosophy of staffing complex projects with highly qualified personnel who offer direct project experience," Dodd said. "This philosophy is one of many key ingredients in CIMA's project success formula, which anticipates obstacles before they occur, resulting in efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective projects."

CIMA is uniquely qualified to provide the services required by the oil and gas industry. The company employs a behavior-based safety program that utilizes tools such as job safety analysis and field observation of worker activity to ensure a work environment that promotes safe task performance.

When it comes to equipment, CIMA maintains an asset base of more than $5 million in specialized equipment, including track-mounted excavators, roll-off trucks, roll-off containers, vacuum trucks, dozers, loaders, backhoes, pressure washers, monitoring instrumentation and radiation survey equipment.

