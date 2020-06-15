Energy Transfer to restructure Lake Charles LNG project

Energy Transfer LP will take over development of the Lake Charles LNG export project following Shell's announcement that it has decided not to proceed with its equity investment. Shell advised Energy Transfer that its decision was made in light of current market conditions.

Energy Transfer will take over the role of lead project developer and will continue the development of the venture. In this process, Energy Transfer will evaluate various alternatives to advance the project, including the possibility of bringing in one or more equity partners and reducing the size from three trains to two trains.

"We continue to believe that Lake Charles is the most competitive and credible LNG project on the Gulf Coast," said Tom Mason, executive vice president and president -- LNG, Energy Transfer. "Having the ability to capitalize on our existing regasification infrastructure at Lake Charles provides a cost advantage over other proposed LNG projects on the Gulf Coast."

Pin Oak Corpus Christi loads first vessel at new oil dock

Pin Oak Corpus Christi LLC recently received its first vessel at the newly commissioned Oil Dock 14 at the Port of Corpus Christi. The new dock can accommodate fully laden bulk liquid tankers up to Suezmax class with loading rates in excess of 40,000 barrels per hour. The Port of Corpus Christi is the primary gateway for U.S. energy exports.

The new dock construction was a joint effort between the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Pin Oak Terminals. The Port Authority constructed the dock, mooring structures and dredging, while Pin Oak installed the topside handling equipment, the storage facilities and the common carrier pipeline interconnects.

"The Port of Corpus Christi congratulates Pin Oak Terminals on the arrival of their first vessel in Corpus Christi," said Sean Strawbridge, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi. "Continuing our mission of creating value for our customers while driving economic prosperity for Texas is our obsession, particularly as we move to a post-COVID-19 recovery era."

Venture Global LNG string tests Calcasieu Pass equipment

Venture Global LNG Inc. recently completed the successful string test of the first Venture Global Calcasieu Pass mixed-refrigerant compression system at Baker Hughes' testing facility in Massa, Italy. The string test proves the engineering, functionality and performance of the Calcasieu Pass process system a mere seven months after the project's final investment decision (FID) -- a major achievement and step-change for the industry.

The 10-million-metric-tons-per-annum Calcasieu Pass LNG project employs a comprehensive process solution from Baker Hughes that utilizes highly efficient, midscale, modular liquefaction trains that are factory-fabricated in Italy and shipped complete to the Calcasieu Pass site, currently under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Venture Global issued full notice to proceed to Baker Hughes in August 2019, concurrent with the project's FID.

Contract awarded for Port of Corpus Christi improvement project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a $97.9 million construction contract to complete the second phase of the four-phase Corpus Christi Ship Channel (CCSC) Improvement Project. The project increases the channel depth from -47 feet mean lower low water (MLLW) to -54 feet MLLW, and widens the channel to 530 feet with an additional 400 feet of barge shelves.

This second contract award follows the completion of Contract 1 this past March, deepening and widening the CCSC from the Gulf of Mexico to Harbor Island.

