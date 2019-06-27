News Update: Terminals

Tellurian's Driftwood receives FERC order granting authorization

Tellurian Inc. was recently issued a FERC order granting authorization for Driftwood LNG, a proposed 27.6-million-tons-per-annum liquefaction export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the associated Driftwood pipeline, a 96-mile proposed pipeline connecting to the facility (collectively, the Driftwood project).

"Tellurian thanks FERC and other state and federal agencies for their diligence and for working alongside our team over the past three years to ensure that we bring the Driftwood project to the market safely and efficiently," said Meg Gentle, president and CEO of Tellurian. "We look forward to beginning construction and delivering first LNG in 2023."

Cameron LNG reaches final commissioning of liquefaction train

Cameron LNG recently began pipeline feed gas flow to the first liquefaction train of the liquefaction-export project as it prepares to begin production of LNG at the facility in Hackberry, Louisiana. This is the final commissioning step for Train 1 of Cameron LNG Phase 1.

"The entire Cameron LNG team has worked safely and diligently to reach this milestone, and we expect to start producing LNG this quarter," said Lisa Glatch, COO of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG. "Sempra Energy is now one step closer to reaching our goal of building up to 45 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG export capacity to serve global markets."

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project, which includes the first three liquefaction trains, is a $10 billion facility with a projected export of 12 mtpa of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Port of Corpus Christi approves 50-year lease agreement

The Port of Corpus Christi Commission recently approved a long-term, 50-year lease agreement with Lone Star Ports LLC, a joint venture between the Carlyle Group and the Berry Group, for approximately 200 acres on Harbor Island to develop a state-of-the-art petroleum export terminal. Featuring the latest in safety, security and environmental technologies, the facility will connect U.S. crude producers with all major international markets.

The lease agreement between the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Lone Star Ports will provide a significant accretive value in the port's annual operating revenues, and the project is expected to create more high-wage jobs and more economic prosperity for Port Aransas, Nueces County and throughout Texas. Lone Star Ports' facility on Harbor Island is designed to be the deepest-draft safe harbor crude export facility in the nation when commissioned.

Port Arthur LNG receives authorization for Texas project

Sempra Energy subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC recently received authorization from FERC to site, construct and operate its natural gas liquefaction-export facility under development in Jefferson County, Texas.

"With [the] FERC order and the commercial momentum of the Port Arthur LNG project, we are one step closer to reaching a final investment decision and delivering low-cost, reliable and clean U.S. natural gas to world markets," said Carlos Ruiz SacristÃ¡n, chairman and CEO of Sempra North American Infrastructure. "Port Arthur LNG should help us achieve our goal to become one of the largest exporters of North American LNG."

The Port Arthur LNG project is expected to include two liquefaction trains, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities that will enable the export of approximately 11 million tons per annum of LNG. FERC also approved the construction of the Texas and Louisiana connector pipeline projects that will provide natural gas transportation for the new liquefaction facilities.

