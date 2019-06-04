Integration of brands exemplifies continued excellence

Mesa Engineered Tank Products (ETP) and WG Seals recently combined manufacturing, sales and service to support the aboveground storage tank market in a competitive construction environment. The integration of these two brands exemplifies complementary companies strengthening their customers' ability to quickly and successfully complete installation of highly coordinated construction and repair projects.

With Mesa ETP and WG Seals each having over 50 years of delivering quality products to aboveground storage tanks worlwide, Mesa Industries is the leading aboveground storage tank products company in the industry.

The technical sales team and engineering staff have spent the last year working to cross-train the full product offering of emissions control products of WG Seals, Gauge Pole Covers and Leg Boots. This includes evaluation and providing the best available technology for all aboveground storage tank product requirements. The cross-functional team can provide a complete assessment, budget and schedule for these products to coordinate on-site delivery and installation requirements.

Now, after a year of integration, Mesa ETP has added in-house manufacturing capability for all WG Seal products. By bringing all manufacturing and quality control resources under one roof, Mesa can quickly adapt to urgent customer requirements. This may include a tank drain hose that needs an engineering review, manufacturing and then shipping in only a few days. By adding a second shift to Mesa ETP's manufacturing, sheet-metal projects can now be completed in half the time of the company's previous standards. This will allow for quicker response to contractors on-site, with full crew support and greater capabilities in the field.

Mesa ETP and WG Seals' support does not stop after the sale. Mesa ETP's technical sales staff and engineering team are available by phone, email and through site visits to verify installation requirements and inspection. This multi-channel approach is adaptable to each customer and individual site visit. In a 24/7 world, Mesa's engineers can quickly review site installations with a few pictures. For your larger projects, Mesa will send a representative on-site to investigate further, ensuring proper operation and long service life. It is through this approach that Mesa ensures an overall satisfactory customer experience for the tank owner and installation contractor.

Brian Karns, president of Mesa ETP.

Mesa ETP's full-time engineering staff designs each piece of its aboveground storage tank products as a custom response to the needs of each customer. Because Mesa ETP products are engineered to specific dimensions and configurations, the company's engineers work closely with tank owners, fabricators and maintenance companies.

Mesa ETP's engineering department is also active in the industry and is often called upon for technical presentations and industry association participation, or as content providers to trade journals.

With Mesa ETP and WG Seals each having over 50 years of delivering quality products to aboveground storage tanks worldwide, Mesa Industries is the leading aboveground storage tank products company in the industry.

How has the integration of Mesa ETP and WGS helped your company? Let them know at social@mesa-ind.net.

For more information, visit www. mesaetp.com or call (866) 368-7532.

View in Digital Edition