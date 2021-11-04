How to choose the right tank cleaning equipment

When choosing the right equipment for your next tank cleaning project, trust Thompson Industrial Services to set the standard for lifecycle industrial cleaning solutions.

There are three primary factors to consider that contribute to tank sustainability, employee health and company finances:

Safety. Provide robust training programs for employees, which leads to better productivity and significantly fewer safety risks.

Expertise. Thompson has averaged over 200 tank cleanings per year for more than 20 years, catering to every unique need, including capacity loss, API inspections, maintenance, change of product, repairs and more.

Efficiency. Custom engineer every tank cleaning job with advanced automated equipment to maximize safety and cost savings.

By having the broadest line of specialty services, skilled personnel and automation capabilities, Thompson recommends the below equipment and benefits for tank cleaning:

Tank sweeps. Tank sweeps are an efficient way to remove sludge buildup that can cause corrosion and are ideal for tanks with high levels of solids that prohibit removing manway covers or landing on floating roofs. An advanced tank sweep is a fast system that reduces downtime and lowers costs along with greatly reducing waste products. No-entry operation keeps personnel out of harm's way. Tank sweeps are also environmentally conscious, achieving higher levels of hydrocarbon recovery.

Camera manway cannons. Manway cannons allow tanks to remain sealed while a robotic cannon liquefies the sludge to allow pumping from the tank. Sludge can be further separated by processing using Thompson's separation equipment. There is no need for vapor recovery equipment or personnel entry during the cleaning phase. Manway cannons also enable compliance with stringent emissions regulations.

Two- or three-phase centrifuges. Two-phase centrifuges separate liquids and solids, and three-way centrifuges separate oil, water and solids. These centrifuges allow for recovery of oil and efficient removal of solids.

Tank-cleaning remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). ROVs come with a vertically adjustable water cannon (mounted on the ROV's top deck with auger removed). High-pressure piping allows for high-volume/low-pressure (centrifugal pump) or high-volume/low-pressure washer (bean pump). The length of the nozzle can be adjusted to meet job requirements. Requiring only a 24-inch manway, the ROV's 110-degree range of vertical movement allows washing of the roof, walls and floor without removing the ROV to change or readjust the cannon.

Tank-cleaning remotely operated crawlers (ROCs). ROCs strip pipes and even rubber lining inside and outside of the tank 100-percent remotely.

Solids reduction systems (SRSs). This technology simultaneously fluidizes and extracts waste material through any valve 6 inches or larger with no tank entry required. Waste material can be drawn from the tank in minutes. A double block valve with a package gland protects against leaks, and the system self-levels using hydraulic control valves and pin locks.

Filter presses. Sludge separation through plate and frame filter presses minimizes the quantity of water held in the solid, reducing disposal costs.

Additional services offered by Thompson include: Vapor control. Eliminate over 99 percent of VOCs with Thompson's 15-million Btu Thermal Oxidizer, keeping them from being released into the atmosphere.

EPIC®. The EPIC Extraction Pressure Impulse Cleaner is revolutionizing heat recovery steam generator cleaning. This offline technology uses safe, effective and directly targeted pressure-wave impulse cleaning to remove deposits.

FINFOAM®. Remove dirt and debris safely and thoroughly with FINFOAM's low-pressure/high-volume cleaning process.

