Filling the gap: A new credential targets aboveground storage tank safety

The storage-tank sector is preparing to welcome a new credential aimed at one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: safety knowledge for people who work in and around aboveground storage tanks.

Storsafe/Tanqten, which David Cushman and I developed through Global Learning Consultancy and are rolling out in partnership with NISTM, is designed to establish a practical benchmark for hazard awareness, safe tank entry and the fundamentals of tank work for field personnel, supervisors, inspectors and owner/operators.

A key driver for us was the discontinuing of API’s Tank Entry Supervisor certification. In our view, that gap has left the market without a dedicated training and testing standard focused specifically on aboveground storage tanks, even as the risks associated with tank work remain significant and highly specialized.

David and I bring decades of direct tank experience to this effort — more than 30 years in owner/operator roles in my case and nearly 40 years in contracting in his. That experience shaped both the content and the purpose of the program. Our central concern is that too many people work on or near tanks without fully understanding the hazards involved. Tanks may appear straightforward from the outside, but the environments around them can expose workers to atmospheric dangers, confined-space risks, repair hazards, coating-related issues and regulatory obligations that are often underestimated.

As a result, we built the program around what we consider the most essential knowledge areas rather than an encyclopedic review of tank operations. Nearly 60% of the exam is focused on hazard awareness, safe tank entry and administrative controls. The intent is clear: before workers can perform specialized tasks, they need a strong grounding in the risks that can injure or kill them if overlooked.

We also wanted the credential to be practical in the way it reaches the workforce. Testing is delivered through Prometric, with both test center and secure remote-proctored options. That flexibility matters for a field-based audience that may not be able to leave job sites easily or spend extra time and money traveling to a testing location. Remote delivery allows candidates such as inspectors and field supervisors to test on terms that better fit the realities of their work.

One of the most distinctive features of the launch is its multilingual design. Tanqten, the alternate-language version of the credential, reflects the reality that many workers in the field do not speak English as a first language. Rather than forcing candidates to prove safety knowledge through the fine distinctions of English-only testing, the program is structured so that alternate-language test takers see both English and the translated version on the screen together. Our goal is to measure whether someone understands tank hazards and safe work practices — not whether they can parse wording in a second language.

Spanish is the first alternative language offered, with additional languages to be added as demand grows, including Portuguese, Polish and Vietnamese. In that sense, Storsafe/Tanqten is not only a credential launch but also an attempt to make tank safety knowledge more accessible to the people performing the work.

Looking ahead, our broader ambition is for Storsafe/Tanqten to become a recognized industry standard, first in the U.S. and potentially in adapted forms internationally. We also anticipate future expansion, including online prep classes and possible additions covering new technologies such as drones and robotics if the industry wants them.

At its core, Storsafe/Tanqten is our response to a simple but important need: giving the tank industry a credible, accessible and safety-centered benchmark at a time when many believe one is missing. If it gains traction, we believe it could help raise expectations not only for contractors and technicians, but also for the owner/operator representatives responsible for safe work around tanks.

For more information, visit nistm.org.