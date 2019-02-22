News Update: Terminals

Oil terminal

FERC issues DEIS for Eagle LNG Partners Jacksonville project

FERC has prepared a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for the Jacksonville Project proposed by Eagle LNG Partners Jacksonville.

The project includes three LNG trains, each with a nominal capacity of 0.33 million metric tons per annum (Mmtpa) of LNG for export, resulting in a total nominal capacity of 1.0 Mmtpa. It also includes the construction of one LNG storage tank with a net capacity of 45,000 cubic meters (cbm), marine facilities with a concrete access trestle and loading platform, and two liquid loading arms capable of docking and mooring a range of LNG vessels with an LNG cargo capacity of up to 45,000 cbm. The site will also accommodate LNG truck loading facilities with a dual bay capable of loading 260-520 LNG trucks per year.

Natural gas would be delivered to the Jacksonville Project site via a 120-foot-long non-jurisdictional pipeline that would be constructed, owned and operated by Peoples Gas (a subsidiary of TECO Energy).

FERC has developed project-specific mitigation measures Eagle LNG should implement to further reduce the environmental impacts of the project, including recommendations specific to engineering, vulnerability and detailed design of the LNG terminal. Ongoing recommendations relate to inspections, reporting, notification and non-scheduled events that would apply during the life of the LNG facility.

For more information, visit www.eaglelng.com or call (832) 709-0750.

Kinder Morgan's Gulf LNG export plant passes environmental test

Kinder Morgan Inc.'s Gulf LNG export terminal in Mississippi recently took a step forward, receiving federal approval for construction after FERC staff issued a draft environmental report.

In the report draft, FERC concluded that construction and operation of the project could result in some adverse environmental impacts, but those impacts would be reduced to less-than-significant levels if the company follows the recommendations in the draft report.

Gulf LNG includes the Gulf LNG pipeline and two liquefaction trains, each with the capacity to produce 5.75 million tons per annum of LNG, equal to about 0.77 bcf/d.

For more information, visit www.kindermorgan.com or call (713) 369-9000.

USD Partners agrees on new contract to develop Casper Terminal

HOUSTON -- USD Partners LP has entered into a three-year agreement at its Casper Terminal with a new multi-national, investment- grade customer. The agreement contains take-or-pay terms for terminaling and storage services, as well as fees associated with actual throughput volumes and other services.

The agreement will support the construction of an outbound pipeline connection from the Casper Terminal to complement its current inbound pipeline connection to the Express Pipeline and an additional storage tank to facilitate blending and staging operations for the customer. The customer will utilize an existing tank at the Casper Terminal for a three-year term and a second tank, once constructed or available, for another three-year term. The construction of the second tank is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.

"We are pleased to announce this strategic investment in our Casper Terminal," said Randy Balhorn, vice president of business development for USD. "We have mentioned our hub strategy at Casper on previous public earnings calls, and this is the first step in realizing that vision."

For more information, visit www.usd partners.com or call (281) 291-3921.

