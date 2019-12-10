Experienced team offers different approach to tank insulation

Maintenance and capital project planners often look at tank insulation as a necessary expense and seek the cheapest form of insulation available, which results in excessive operational, maintenance and repair costs over the life of the system. While the low cost can seem like the best choice initially, poor performance and increased operating expenses mean an even greater cost in the long run.

ISO Services takes a different approach by designing systems that will provide the best return on investment and greatly reduce related costs for customers. This approach has proven to be a great driver of increased profitability for ISO Services' customers.

ISO Services has supplied customers with insulation systems and materials since 1979. The company manufactures and installs the ISO Panels Snap-Lock system, a pre-engineered thermal insulation panel system designed primarily for heated tanks. The system is not "one size fits all" -- it is customized to fit the needs of a particular application. ISO Services focuses on immediate and future thermal protection by minimizing the potential for water intrusion and insulation settlement. The ISO Panels system has no exposed fasteners, eliminating the need for routine band maintenance and many unnecessary penetrations.

The ISO Panels Snap-Lock system utilizes a 16-inch seam-to-seam dimension, which better follows the contour of the tank. More metal ribs and tie points mean superior strength. The 24-gauge galvalume has three times the strength of 0.024-inch aluminum, resulting in a superior installed finish and providing higher resistance to wind damage. ISO Panels' striations provide additional resistance to oil canning, and the Snap-Lock design eliminates the need for mechanical seaming, greatly reducing required installation man-hours. A Kynar coating protects the ISO Panels Snap-Lock system and provides excellent UV protection, which helps maintain the product's curb appeal.

The majority of ISO Services' vertical panel systems are manufactured using Thermax isocyanurate insulation, which provides the highest fire rating and additional panel strength, as well as increased R-Value per inch. Because Thermax is nonabsorbent, it will maintain its thermal properties in the event of water intrusion. The laminated design of the ISO Panels system greatly reduces or even eliminates insulation settlement, resulting in consistent thermal protection over the life of the system. Another great advantage of the ISO Panels Snap-Lock system is the ability to remove and replace panels for tank maintenance without compromising system integrity.

Through decades of operation, ISO Services has had opportunities to evaluate a variety of designs. It knows which types of insulation will last and which will provide less-than-optimal performance. Its products are engineered specifically for the application. Industrial facilities run with lean engineering staffs, and engineering manhours are not typically spent on insulation. Often, customers depend on ISO Services for design options.

The design experience ISO Services offers extends to additional insulation-related services such as heat tracing; coatings under insulation; and design details for tanks, equipment and piping, all of which increase the life of both the insulation system and the item being insulated.

For more information, visit www.isoservices.net or call (225) 500-2408.