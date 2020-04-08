Eliminate revenue losses due to tank inspections

Traditional storage tank inspections require inspectors to enter and occupy the tank for the duration of the inspection. Because this requires tank operators to drain, clean and ventilate the tank, traditional inspection incurs both financial cost for the operation and an opportunity cost for making the tank unavailable. Any personnel who enter the tank during the outage encounter confined-space and hazardous substance risks.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 166 confined-space fatalities in 2017 -- an increase of 15 percent over 2016 -- as well as 531 fatalities due to harmful substance or environment exposure. Additionally, hazard communication, respiratory protection and lockout/tagout were three of the top five most frequently cited OSHA standards violated in 2018. The ability to inspect tanks without draining them saves storage tank operators substantial money, improves site safety and maximizes operational efficiency.

Diakont's fleet of certified explosion- proof Stingray robotic tank inspection crawlers inspects storage tanks up to 190 feet in diameter and 80 feet tall. The 600-foot-long umbilical cable helps Diakont technicians place the control station in a location that maximizes personnel safety and minimizes the inspection's impact on other site operations.

Technicians deploy and retrieve the crawlers via a device that bolts securely to a manhole on the tank roof. During inspection, the device covers the manhole, preventing hazardous vapors from escaping the tank. Technicians climb onto the tank roof only to launch and retrieve the crawlers, without entering the tank. The Stingray's remote operation eliminates the need to clean or ensure the tank interior's safety for human entry, reducing inspection costs by up to 90 percent.

The crawlers combine magnetic flux leakage (MFL) and ultrasonic testing modules to ensure tool coverage complies with API 653 requirements. Unlike traditional inspections, which promise a full MFL scan but only use a secondary technology to confirm findings, Diakont technicians use both NDT modules to gather data for the entire tank floor. In addition to ensuring all anomalies are located and measured, this additional data allows Diakont data analysts to provide accurate metal-thickness readings for use in structural integrity efforts. Cameras on the crawlers provide a view of the tank interior where conditions permit. Crawlers are also equipped with front and rear 3-D imaging sonar for navigating in limited visibility as well as locating plate lap welds, the tank shell, and objects in the tank like roof drains, floating roof legs and the sump.

The Stingray completely eliminates lost revenue and increased costs inherent to storage tank service outages through its unique capabilities:

Schedule inspections at the tank operator's convenience instead of changing the turnaround schedule.

Conduct inspections in advance of maintenance activities in order to identify which tanks should be slated for turnarounds and which are in good operating condition.

Gain valuable inspection data prior to a planned outage rather than during the outage, optimizing project efficiency and further reducing turnaround time.

Diakont's Stingray inspection system protects the environment by preventing leakages and VOC emissions. Whether the tank floor requires a complete inspection or a condition assessment to support riskbased outage scheduling, Diakont's Stingray inspection system minimizes human and environmental risk during mandatory inspections and site operations while maximizing tank availability.

