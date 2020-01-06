News Update: Terminals

North America is expected to drive capacity growth in the global LNG liquefaction industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 73 percent of global growth by 2023, according to GlobalData.

The company's report, "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2023 -- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operation and Planned Liquefaction Terminals," reveals that North America is expected to have a new-build liquefaction capacity of 243 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) by 2023. Announced projects account for most of the new-build capacity in the region.

Soorya Tejomoortula, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said, "North America is expected to add 26 new-build LNG liquefaction terminals during the outlook period. Among these, Rio Grande is the largest new-build liquefaction terminal, which is expected to start operations in 2023 with a capacity of 27 mtpa."

For more information, visit www.globaldata.com or call (207) 936-6400.

Excelerate Energy, Maran execute agreement for FSRU

Excelerate Energy LP and Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (MGM) recently signed a five-year bareboat charter agreement (BBC) for the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) Hull 2477. During the five-year BBC, Excelerate will have the option to purchase Hull 2477. MGM is currently building Hull 2477 and is scheduled for delivery in April 2020, when the BBC will start. The vessel will have a storage capacity of 173,400 cubic meters and will be capable of operating as both an FSRU and a fully tradable LNG carrier.

Hull 2477 will join Excelerate's existing fleet of nine FSRUs and will serve Excelerate's portfolio of regasification customers. Excelerate Technical Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Excelerate, will provide ship management for the vessel.

For more information, visit www.excelerateenergy.com or call (832) 813-7100.

First unit at Elba Island facility enters commercial service

The first of 10 liquefaction units of the approximately $2 billion Elba Liquefaction project recently entered commercial in service, according to the Elba Liquefaction Company LLC, a joint venture of Kinder Morgan Inc. and EIG Global Energy Partners.

Previously only an LNG import terminal, the Elba Island Liquefaction facility is now also able to produce LNG for export purposes. With the first unit in service, the company is earning approximately 70 percent of the expected total daily revenue of the liquefaction units. Progress is also being made on the remaining nine units. Startup activities are underway on the second and third units, while the commissioning of units four through six is ongoing and construction on the remaining units is largely complete.

Under full development, the Elba Island Liquefaction facility is expected to have a total capacity of approximately 2.5 million metric tons per year of LNG for export.

For more information, visit www.kindermorgan.com or call (713) 369-9000.

Gibson's Hardisty Terminal growing

Gibson Energy's Hardisty Terminal has become an increasingly important piece of infrastructure in Western Canada's oil supply chain: A bridge between upstream production and downstream markets, the facility has become increasingly valuable as producers look for "insurance" to enable barrels to keep flowing despite challenges accessing pipeline capacity.

Storage capacity at Hardisty has doubled in recent years, from approximately 5 million barrels in 2014 to 10 million barrels today. Another 2.5 million barrels of tankage is under construction and expected to be operational in 2020.

Gibson estimates its Hardisty Terminal touches one in every four barrels of oil produced in Western Canada as it moves barrels to market through numerous on-site pipeline egress connections.

For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com or call (403) 206-4000.