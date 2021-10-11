CyberFuels to build fuel blending, distribution terminal

CyberFuels Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of EncounterCare Solutions Inc., has completed a binding purchase and sale agreement in connection with the purchase of 65-plus acres of real estate at the Port of Tampa, inclusive of its ongoing business there.

CyberFuels intends, after closing, to build its new environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art fuel blending and distribution terminal on the site, previously used as a major oil company's tank terminal.

"We are very excited about achieving this definitive agreement to acquire these properties and the businesses necessary to develop our state-of-the-art terminal which will greatly expand the opportunities for CyberFuels throughout Florida, the U.S. and abroad," said CyberFuels President John Lawrence.

For more information, visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com or call (866) 771-3580.