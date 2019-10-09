Construction begins at Contanda Jacintoport Terminal in Houston

× Expand Contanda Terminal, Houston Ship Terminal

Contanda has begun the groundwork for the rail containment at its Jacintoport Terminal along the Houston Ship Channel. The new terminal will provide up to 3 million barrels of additional petrochemical and hydrocarbon storage capacity, as well as a deep-water ship dock, two barge docks along with truck and rail infrastructure.

The terminal complex will be situated at the company’s Jacintoport terminal site located at the Contanda Steel location, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2016.

This expansion will add a third Houston-based bulk liquid storage facility to the Contanda portfolio.

During construction, the project will create more than 200 jobs. Upon completion, there will be over 20 permanent positions at the Houston facility.

Contanda has awarded the contract to upgrade the existing ship dock to Russell Marine LLC. The dock expansion will take approximately 12 months to complete and will ultimately support larger vessels with drafts up to 40 feet.