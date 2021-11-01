Choose a ‘safety-first’ storage tank services provider

Tank terminal operators know they have many choices in above-ground storage tank (AST) service companies. What helps them differentiate these providers?

Storage tanks

Cost, quality and compliance are all important; but safety is paramount. One AST company stands tall, raising the bar in safety innovation and performance. BBB Tank Services is an industry leader in providing specialty "in-service," rescue and standby safety services, and proudly presents a solid record of safety performance.

BBB Tank Services not only specializes in full-service API 650, 653 and ASME tank repair and construction, but also has a full line of tank products to support the industry's AST needs. Because of BBB Tank's solutions-oriented approach based on experience, knowledge and responsiveness, industry leaders count on the BBB Tank team to deliver turnkey projects on schedule and on budget. They know that at its core, BBB Tank values safety above all and puts it at the forefront of its work. But many in the industry are not aware that BBB Tank delivers a highly specialized in-service solution and inspection team, including specially trained personnel to deliver standby safety and rescue services.

The BBB Tank in-service repair division provides services to upstream, midstream and downstream companies. These in-service teams have been working in challenging conditions together for many years and fully understand the critical component of safety awareness and planning when executing in-service work. BBB Tank's team will walk each client through the detailed scope of work, specifically identify all hazards and potential threats, and provide mitigation and solution strategies for each identified risk. At BBB Tank, these are called "SWP" or "safe work plans."

These plans are highly detailed to provide the most thorough and the safest course of action for both the crew and client's personnel. Along with these specialized in-service teams, BBB Tank can provide specially trained crews who work hand-in-hand to provide rescue and standby safety services, seamlessly linking the execution team with the safe work plan. The in-service and safety teams are specially trained in 40-hour high-angle rescue training, confined space rescue levels 1 and 2 (NFPA 1006), first aid and CPR, in addition to all industry specific requirements.

BBB Tank's line of products and services has been delivered nationally for over 20 years. The products are designed to ensure the highest quality and environmental standards per API code. The product line includes primary and secondary seals for all types of internal and external floating roofs and custom solutions for unique applications. Supplemented by vapor barrier fabrics, wiper tips, gauge pole sleeves, socks, floats and float basins, BBB Tank can serve as a one-stop shop for AST appurtenances.

BBB Tank has performed in-service repair work for 15 years with zero recordable incidents and a long list of satisfied clients. Contact BBB Tank and "Experience the Difference."

For more information, visit www.bbbtankservices.com or call (281) 542-9330.