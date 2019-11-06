News Update: Terminals

North America to drive global LNG liquefaction industry

North America is expected to drive capacity growth in the global LNG liquefaction industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 73 percent of global growth by 2023, according to GlobalData.

The company's report, "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2023 -- Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals," reveals North America is expected to have a new-build liquefaction capacity of 243 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) by 2023. Announced projects account for most of the new-build capacity in the region.

"North America is expected to add 26 new-build LNG liquefaction terminals during the outlook period," said Soorya Tejomoortula, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData. "Among these, Rio Grande is the largest new-build liquefaction terminal, which is expected to start operations in 2023 with a capacity of 27 mtpa."

For more information, visit www.globaldata.com.

Cameron LNG commences operations for Train 1 of export project

Cameron LNG's first train of the liquefaction-export project in Hackberry, Louisiana, has begun commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements.

"This is an exciting moment for Cameron LNG and Sempra Energy," said Carlos Ruiz Sacristan, chairman and CEO of Sempra North American Infrastructure. "Cameron LNG is exporting LNG to customers in the largest world markets, helping to support economic growth in the U.S. and abroad."

Train 1 is part of Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project, which includes a projected export capacity of 12 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

For more information, visit www.cameronlng.com or call (844) 640-2434.

FERC accepts Commonwealth LNG's permit application

FERC recently formally accepted Commonwealth LNG LLC's filing application. The project encompasses the construction of one LNG plant, including six gas liquefaction trains and appurtenant facilities. Each train will have a liquefaction design capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) for a total nominal liquefaction capacity of 8.4 mtpa.

Located on the west side of the Calcasieu Ship Channel near the entrance to the Gulf of Mexico, the project will include six LNG storage tanks and a 3.04-mile-long, 30-inch-diameter pipeline that will connect the LNG facility with existing intrastate and interstate pipelines for the purpose of supplying gas to the project.

"FERC's formal acceptance of Commonwealth LNG project's filing application marks another significant milestone achieved by the Commonwealth LNG team and represents an important step in progressing the project and moving closer to a final investment decision," said Paul Varello, president and CEO of Commonwealth.

For more information, visit www.commonwealthlng.com or call (346) 352-4444.

Freeport LNG ships first LNG commissioning cargo

Freeport LNG recently shipped the first LNG commissioning cargo for Train 1 at its liquefaction facility located on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas. Approximately 150,000 cubic meters of LNG were loaded aboard the LNG Jurojin, which recently departed from the Freeport LNG terminal.

"This first cargo loading is another significant step that gets us one step closer toward our start of commercial operations," said Freeport LNG CEO Michael Smith. "We are very pleased that it took less than 45 days to load our first cargo since gas was first introduced to our liquefaction factories."

Freeport's Train 2 is advancing pre-commissioning to support an in-service date of January 2020. Train 3 is nearing completion to support an in-service date of May 2020.

For more information, visit www.freeportlng.com or call (713) 980-2888.