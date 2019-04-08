News Update: Terminals - April 2019

Oil tanks

Texas COLT submits application for Deepwater Port project

HOUSTON -- Texas COLT, a proposed joint venture among Enbridge Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc. and Oiltanking, has submitted an application with the U.S. Maritime Administration to construct and operate a deepwater crude oil export port located off the coast of Freeport, Texas.

The Texas COLT Project includes an offshore platform and two offshore loading single-point mooring buoys capable of fully loading a 2-million-barrel very large crude carrier in approximately 24 hours. The offshore facilities will be connected by a 42-inch pipeline to an onshore tank farm that will have up to 15 million barrels of storage capacity and are planned to be in service by 2022. For more information, visit www.kindermorgan.com or call (713) 369-9000.

Port Arthur LNG export project receives FEIS

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas -- Sempra Energy has received the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) from FERC to construct the Port Arthur LNG natural gas liquefaction- export project in Jefferson County, Texas, as well as the Texas and Louisiana connector pipeline projects that will deliver natural gas to the new export facility.

"Today's positive review of our Port Arthur liquefaction-export project and new pipeline projects by the FERC represents a significant step forward as we remain focused on becoming North America's premier infrastructure company," said Carlos Ruiz SacristÃ¡n, president and CEO of Sempra North American Infrastructure Group.

The proposed Port Arthur LNG project is expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains capable of processing approximately 11 million tons per annum of LNG, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities, and new natural gas transmission pipelines in Texas and Louisiana.

For more information, visit www.sempra.com or call (619) 692-2000.

Sentinel Midstream to develop Texas GulfLink

DALLAS -- Sentinel Midstream is planning to develop Texas GulfLink, a proposed deepwater crude oil export terminal, near Freeport, Texas. The completed facility will be capable of fully loading very large crude carrier vessels.

Texas GulfLink will include an onshore terminal with up to 18 million barrels of storage, an offshore 42-inch pipeline and a manned offshore platform to facilitate port operations with two catenary anchor leg mooring and single-point mooring buoys. Projected export loading rates will be up to 85,000 barrels per hour, with a nominal capacity of 1.2 million bpd over the course of a calendar year.

"Texas GulfLink will provide the United States with an economical solution to clear the over-supply barrels destined for the Gulf Coast," said Jeff Ballard, president and CEO of Sentinel Midstream.

Over the past year, Sentinel Midstream developed Texas GulfLink in conjunction with multiple stakeholders, including federal, state and local agencies. The project has secured necessary commercial support to justify the capital investment and is preparing its submission of a formal permit with the U.S. Maritime Administration.

For more information, visit www.sentinelmidstream.com or call (214) 666-5385.

U.S. expands its role as world's leading ethane exporter

WASHINGTON -- U.S. exports of ethane have increased from nearly nothing in 2013 to an average of 260,000 bpd through the first 10 months of 2018, accounting for about onesixth of U.S. hydrocarbon gas liquids exports. The U.S. became the world's top exporter of ethane in 2015, surpassing Norway, the only other country to ship ethane internationally.

Since early 2014, when the U.S. first exported ethane by pipeline to Canada, further infrastructure additions have enabled exports of ethane to grow and expand their geographic reach. Two additional pipelines to Canada, as well as two marine terminals capable of shipping super-cooled ethane overseas, entered service in early 2018. Altogether, current U.S. export capacity totals nearly 450,000 bpd, and is now supplying ethane to Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.eia.gov or call (202) 586-8800.

